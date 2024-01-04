Lark Oxford Transforms Student Housing with Top-Tier Apartments

Oxford, Mississippi, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Oxford is thrilled to unveil its newest luxury housing facility in Oxford, Mississippi, offering a premier student apartments option just moments away from the University of Mississippi campus. Experience ultimate convenience and luxury living.

Located in the heart of Oxford, Lark Oxford presents an array of meticulously designed 1 to 5-bedroom apartments tailored to meet the requirements of today’s discerning students. Each apartment is thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities, including private balconies, HDTVs in every living room, and updated kitchens that add a touch of sophistication to the student lifestyle. With controlled-access entry and complimentary parking on-site, residents can relish peace of mind and enjoy hassle-free living, all while remaining connected with our responsive on-site management team.

Lark Oxford goes above and beyond, offering exceptional apartment amenities and a wide range of community features. Students will appreciate our newly renovated 24-hour fitness center, dedicated study areas, and a fully-equipped business center. But that’s not all – our resort-style pool and inviting grilling stations are set to be the ultimate gathering spots for relaxation and socializing.

Visit their website or reach out to them at (662) 667-1683 for more information about their student housing facility.

About Lark Oxford: Lark Oxford is a premier provider of student apartments in Oxford, Mississippi, offering a range of spacious and fully equipped apartments near the University of Mississippi. With a commitment to providing exceptional living experiences, Lark Oxford is devoted to delivering the ultimate convenience, luxury, & community for students in the Oxford area.

Company name: Lark Oxford

Address: 623 Anchorage Road

City: Oxford

State: Mississippi

Zipcode: 38655

Phone number: (662) 667-1683