Creative Diagnostics Launches Rapid Robenidine Test Reagents for the Analysis of Anticoccidial Residues

Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, has announced the launch of its new Robenidine Test Reagents for the detection of robenidine residues in poultry meat and organs. These new test kits will empower food producers, processors, and regulatory agencies to effectively monitor robenidine levels in the food supply chain, safeguarding consumer health and ensuring compliance with international regulations.

Anticoccidial drugs are widely used as feed additives and veterinary drugs to prevent and treat coccidiosis in poultry and other animals. The economic losses caused by coccidiosis in modern poultry production are so severe that almost all poultry farms feed anticoccidials as feed additives to pullets and broilers for 12 to 16 weeks and to broilers for most of their lives.

To minimize the risk to human health, MRLs and MLs have been established for some of these anticoccidial residues. The Codex Alimentarius has defined the following MRLs for poultry: 500 µg/kg for muscle, 1000 µg/kg for fat/skin, 2000 µg/kg for kidney and 3000 µg/kg for liver. Robenidine is an antibiotic used to control coccidiosis, a protozoan infection that debilitates poultry. Although other antibiotics are available, robenidine remains important in managing antibiotic resistance. This is because farmers rotate chlorpheniramine and other antibiotics to maintain the effectiveness of these products in fighting infections.

To help researchers detect robenidine residues in meat products, Creative Diagnostics now offers a series of Robenidine Test Reagents, including the Robenidine Antibodies & Antigens, Robenidine ELISA Kits, and Robenidine Screen Tests. For example, the icELISA can be used to detect robenidine residues in shrimp, chicken breast and chicken liver. The sensitivity of the assay may be greater than 0.927 ng/mL. The recoveries are calculated by comparing the measured value to the expected amount of ropheniramine in the specimen by adding various concentrations of ropheniramine standard to the negative specimen. Assay recoveries for the kit range from 79.1% to 90.3% with a CV of less than 15%.

In addition, the Lateral Flow ICA Reagent Strips provide a faster and easier diagnostic tool for on-site detection. The visual limit of detection (vLOD) and critical value for robenidine in the Lateral Flow ICA are 0.5 and 10 ng/g, respectively. Both methods are sensitive, rapid, and effective for on-site detection and rapid mass screening of samples.

Creative Diagnostics offers a complete list of antibodies, conjugates and assay kits for the analysis of anticoccidial residues. To learn more or place an order, please visit the Creative Diagnostics website at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/robenidine.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.