NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR THE WORLD REAL ESTATE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2024

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Proud to announce that nominations are now open for the prestigious World Real Estate Excellence Awards 2024. This global award program aims to give recognition to outstanding real estate and construction companies across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, Africa, UK, and America.

The World Real Estate Excellence Awards seeks to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional performance and achievements of companies within the real estate and construction industry. By participating in this esteemed program, companies have the opportunity to showcase their excellence on a global platform and gain well-deserved recognition for their contributions.

Nominations are invited from companies that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and success in areas such as property development, real estate investment, architecture, construction, and sustainable development practices. The awards program covers various categories including residential, commercial, industrial, and sustainable development projects.

The World Real Estate Excellence Awards 2024 is an unparalleled opportunity for companies to enhance their brand reputation, gain industry-wide recognition, and distinguish themselves as leaders in the global real estate and construction sector.

Please contact :

Company Name : Golden Tree Awards

Address : Al Arabia 4U Business centre, Dubai – UAE.

Phone number : +971 52 276 6591

Email id : support@goldentreeevents.org

Website : http://worldrealestateaward.com

About World Real Estate Excellence Awards

World’s Top Real Estate Excellence Awards is a best award for well performing Real Estate industry and construction. RealEstate legends deserve to be recognized in their respective Industry. Real Estate fraternity joins hands to explore varied boulevards of growth, rediscover many facets of ever-evolving real estate market dynamics, and present ideas to face challenges together. They are Selected as winners.