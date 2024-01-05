Kapoor Sales: Leading Supplier of Plastic Granules in India

Decades of Trust and Quality in Polycarbonate Distribution

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — In an interview, a spokesperson of Kapoor Sales Corporation, a renowned name in the realms of Kapoor Sales distributors, suppliers, and wholesalers, shed light on the ethos and achievements of the company. Founded in 1969 by the visionary Mr. B.R Kapoor, Kapoor Sales has grown substantially over the past five decades, establishing itself as a dominant force in the Indian market for plastic raw materials and polycarbonate granules. “Our journey, which began under Mr. B.R Kapoor’s guidance, has seen us evolve into a third-generation business, consistently expanding our reach and capabilities,” the spokesperson shared. The year 2004 marked a pivotal moment in this journey with the launch of House of Plastics, amplifying the company’s potential to cater to a wider array of customer needs.

The spokesperson of Kapoor Sales Corporation highlighted the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, which is at the core of their operations. “We delve deep into understanding our customers’ needs and harness our technical expertise to provide bespoke solutions,” they explained. This customer-centric approach has been a key factor in establishing Kapoor Sales as a trusted name in the industry.

As a leading polycarbonate granule wholesaler, the company has forged strong ties with globally acclaimed manufacturers, sourcing only the highest quality products. “Our infrastructure is a testament to our dedication, with well-equipped warehouses strategically placed to ensure efficient handling of diverse customer requirements,” the spokesperson added, emphasizing the company’s robust logistical framework.

Kapoor Sales Corporation pride themselves on their expansive product range, which includes special engineering plastics, commodity polymers, and high-grade silicons. “Our facilities, covering over 1 lakh square feet, are designed to maximize efficiency and reduce delivery times, ensuring that we meet our clients’ needs promptly and effectively,” remarked the spokesperson.

The product range at Kapoor Sales Corporation is extensive, catering to a diverse array of industries. This includes a variety of polymers and chemicals, each serving specific industrial requirements. “Among our wide range of polymers, we offer Valox 420 and Valox 325, known for their robustness and versatility,” the spokesperson added. They also highlighted the availability of high-grade materials like Lexan HPS7, PC HPS7, Lexan 144R, PC 144R, PC 143R, and Lexan 143R, underscoring the company’s commitment to offering top-tier products.

Furthermore, the representative of Kapoor Sales Corporation pointed out the company’s extensive polymer offerings, including Polycarbonate, PBT, LLDPE, ABS, PP, HDPE, PMMA, LDPE, and PVC. In the chemicals segment, Kapoor Sales excels with products like POLYURETHANE ADDITIVES and MMA. The company’s portfolio also boasts of renowned brands such as LEXAN, VALOX, CYCOLAC, CYCOLOY, XENOY, RELENE, REPOL, REON, SABIC, INFINO, and NIAX.

Kapoor Sales’ diverse clientele spans across industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Mass Transportation, and Packaging. “Our ability to serve such a wide range of sectors is a reflection of our adaptability and commitment to quality,” the spokesperson stated.

In conclusion, the spokesperson of Kapoor Sales emphasized that the company, guided by the legacy of Mr. B.R Kapoor, is not just a supplier but a partner in progress for every industry it serves. For those seeking reliable, high-quality solutions in plastics and polycarbonates, Kapoor Sales Corporation stands as a beacon of excellence.

