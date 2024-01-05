Alight Gainesville Presents Ideal Student Living in Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, Florida, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Gainesville offers practical, elegant, and affordable student living in Gainesville, Florida. Situated close to campus, it provides convenient off-campus housing, ensuring students a swift commute to classes and an ideal environment for their academic pursuits.

The apartments at Alight Gainesville boast a wealth of amenities, making them the perfect home away from home. Students can choose from one to four-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully designed to offer the utmost comfort and convenience. Alight Gainesville takes care of the details, providing furnished apartments, in-unit laundry facilities, high-speed Internet, and much more, eliminating the stress of moving in.

Alight Gainesville not only provides excellent apartment amenities but also fosters a lively community ambiance. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center to stay active, a clubhouse for gaming and socializing, and a well-equipped business center for focused studies. Additionally, the outdoor pool area offers a serene spot to unwind and bask in the sun after a busy day.

To explore more about Alight Gainesville’s student accommodation prospects, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (352) 320-4884.

About Alight Gainesville: Alight Gainesville takes student living to the next level by providing elegant, affordable, and practical apartments in Gainesville, FL. With a prime location near the campus and a wealth of amenities, Alight Gainesville is the ultimate choice for students looking for a comfortable and convenient place to call home during their college years. Say goodbye to the stress of searching for the perfect off-campus housing – Alight Gainesville has you covered.

Company name: Alight Gainsville

Address: 725 NW 13th Street

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Phone number: (352) 320-4884