Vindaloo Softtech is gladly announcing its participation in the 24th edition of INDIASOFT 2024 in New Delhi

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — As we step into the new year, Vindaloo Softtech is raising the bar by becoming a part of a new era of technological advancements. It is so glad to announce its participation in the upcoming 24th INDIASOFT tradeshow in January 2024.

Vindaloo Softtech is at the forefront of transforming business dynamics by offering the most effective IT solutions. From FreeSWITCH development and WebRTC solutions to Asterisk development, Website and Web Application development, Cross-Platform Mobile App development, Custom CRM development, and Augmented Team services, it redefines the way businesses operate, ensuring clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“We are thrilled to invite you to the 24th Edition of INDIASOFT which illuminates the path to innovation, collaboration, and technological advancement. McKinsey predicts that India’s IT industry will soar to a staggering US$ 300 – 350 billion in revenue over the next five years. And we at Vindaloo Softtech have the vision to make every business leverage tech innovations and grow. ” – said Mr.Bhaskar, the founder of Vindaloo Softtech.

What benefits can you expect from attending Vindaloo Softtech @Indiasoft?

Gain insights into cutting-edge technologies that can enhance your business operations and offerings.

Engage directly with tech experts and exhibitors to discuss your specific business needs.

Connect with industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators

Evaluate the products and services offered

Explore opportunities to integrate new technologies and make the most out of them

Gain insights into the latest regulatory developments and compliance requirements

About INDIASOFT 2024

INDIASOFT 2024 is India’s premier international ICT Exhibition & Conference in New Delhi from January 17th to 19th. This dynamic event is a gateway to cutting-edge technology, featuring 1500+ exhibitors and 700+ delegates from 80+ countries.

Dive into disruptive discussions on AI, smart manufacturing, blockchain, and cybersecurity by attending the tradeshow. It’s not just an event but the birthplace of tech legends, fostering collaborations and offering a glimpse into India’s tech prowess. With 4000+ B2B meetings, INDIASOFT is where innovation meets enterprise, shaping a brighter tech future.

About Vindaloo Softtech:

Vindaloo Softtech, a leading Custom Software Development & Staff Augmentation Services provider, believes in enabling innovation through its technical know-how. Its team of tech experts specializes in FreeSWITCH, Asterisk, Kamailio, WebRTC for VoIP technology while using different Front-End & Back-End Development frameworks such as ReactJS, VueJS, AngularJS, NodeJS, PHP, Laravel, React Native, ElectronsJS, and Apache, staying dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. Engaged in the development of AI technologies on the rise, Vindaloo Softtech is working with innovations like OpenAI, Chatboat Automated IVR, and similar advancements.

Vindaloo Softtech’s VoIP products, like the VoIP Billing System- CloveKonnect, Multi-Tenant IP PBX- PepperPBX, Cross-Platform VoIP Softphone- PimentoPhone, and Call Center Software-Callcentr8, showcase Vindaloo Softtech’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological excellence. Its customer-centric approach and keen attention to detail make Vindaloo Softtech a trusted partner for a diverse clientele.