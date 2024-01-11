A New Social Media Marketing Course from TTC Education Will Begin on January 15, 2024

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that the latest batch of our highly sought-after Social Media Marketing Course has begun at TTC Education, a prominent education provider in Kirari, New Delhi. The programme is scheduled to commence on January 15, 2024, providing ambitious marketers and tech enthusiasts with a chance to explore the ever-changing realm of social media marketing.

Regarding the Social Media Advertising Class:

Taking TTC Education’s Social Media Marketing Course will give you the theoretical background and hands-on experience you need to thrive in the dynamic field of digital marketing. Social media strategy, content production, analytics, advertising, and community management are just a few of the many subjects covered in the extensive course outline.

About TTC Education What Makes It Unique?

Highly Skilled Teachers: Gain knowledge from those that have been there and done that when it comes to social media marketing. Projects That Require Direct Experience: Ensure a practical grasp of concepts by applying academic knowledge through real-world initiatives. Content that is Up-to-Date and Relevant: Keep up with the newest trends in social media marketing with a curriculum that is continuously updated to reflect those advances. Adaptable Course Formats: Students have the option to attend classes in person, take them online, or participate in a hybrid format that works for them. Opportunity to Network: Participate in events and forums where you can meet other participants, professionals in your field, and possibly prospective employers.

“सोशल मीडिया में नए सफलता के दरवाजे खोलो! 10वीं और 12वीं के बाद, बनो एक डिजिटल मार्केटिंग एक्सपर्ट।”

Notable Information:

The course will begin on January 15, 2024.

The address is Kh-189, 2nd Floor, Sukhi Naihar Prem Nagar, Kirari, Delhi-110086 .

. The duration of the course is three months.

The deadline for registration is January 14, 2024.

Instructions:

Anyone interested in enrolling in the next batch can do so by filling out an online registration form available at www.ttceducation.in. Early registration is highly suggested due to the limited number of seats available.

“Turn your passion for social media into a profession! Our courses after 10th or 12th are designed to shape your digital future.”

Context of TTC Courses:

When it comes to digital marketing, few places can match TTC Education’s dedication to providing top-notch, practically applicable courses. The mission of TTC Education is to provide individuals with the practical skills and real-world application necessary to succeed in today’s digital age.

If you have any questions or need to get in touch with someone from the media, you may reach Bhavesh Singh at 8920362962 or info@ttceducation.in.