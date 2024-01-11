6th Edition of International Conference on Materials Science and Engineering

Posted on 2024-01-11 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Singapore, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group is organizing the 6th Edition of International Conference on Materials Science and Engineering (MATERIALS 2024), which will be held from March 18-20, 2024, in Singapore in a hybrid format. Materials Engineering Summit 2024 will focus on the theme of “Shaping Future by Combining Knowledge and Innovations in Material Science.Materials Science Conferences gathering provides an excellent platform for researchers, scientists, engineers, industry professionals, and academicians to share their knowledge and cutting-edge research in the field of materials science and engineering. Materials Science and Engineering Conference event aims to foster collaborative research by bringing together experts from various fields to exchange ideas and discuss practical concerns, challenges, and solutions in the context of Industry 4.0. The scientific program will cover the latest advancements in materials science, with a particular emphasis on multidisciplinary research in basic and applied domains. Materials Congress offers an excellent opportunity for networking and lifelong collaborations among professionals from various parts of the world. By attending the conference, the participants will gain new insights and ideas that will aid in the advancement and evolution of cooperative academic research.


Reach us at:
Contact Email: materials@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988 2320
WhatsApp: +1 (640) 666 9566
Venue: Singapore

Website: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/
Abstract submission: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/submit-abstract
Registration: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/register

Social Media Link:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaterialsConf/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MatScienceEvent
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

 

Organiser:
Magnus Group LLChttps://www.magnusgroup.org/

Conference Manager:  Amelie Alice
Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC

150 South Wacker Drive #2400

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution