Law Office of Gerard Lynch Provides Social Security Disability Legal Services

Houston, Texas, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of Gerard Lynch proudly provides comprehensive representation in Social Security disability cases. Leveraging over 30 years of experience in championing the rights of disabled individuals, the firm reinforces its commitment to empathetic and proficient legal advocacy.

Founding attorney Gerard Lynch embarked on this legal journey when a close family member faced a debilitating condition. Recognizing the need for skilled and compassionate legal aid, he established a practice dedicated to guiding disabled individuals through the intricacies of Social Security law. With a profound belief in making a meaningful difference in the lives of disabled in Texas, Lynch’s passion fuels the firm’s mission.

Supported by a seasoned team, the office prides itself on expertise and empathy. Odilia Ponce adeptly navigates the complexities of the Social Security system with over 20 years of experience. Her fluency in Spanish and unwavering dedication to securing rightful benefits earn accolades from clients for her exceptional patience and assistance.

Joining Lynch is Bryan LaVergne, a certified EDPNA, blending his biomedical research background with a sincere commitment to advocating for disabled clients. His capacity to articulate intricate medical matters strengthens the team’s proficiency in handling complex cases.

Additionally, Jane Foreman, drawing from personal experience caring for a disabled parent and navigating her genetic connective tissue disorder, brings a compassionate and informed perspective to disability law. Her academic excellence and relentless pursuit of justice bolster the firm’s unwavering dedication.

For further information on their Social Security disability representation, please contact the Law Office of Gerard Lynch at 713-225-1817.

