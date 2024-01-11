MHC Asia Group Clinches Gold at HRM Asia Readers Choice Award 2023 for Best HR Tech – Employee Benefits Solution

Singapore, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — MHC Asia Group, a leading player in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for the Best HR Tech – Employee Benefits Solution at the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Award 2023. So, on the third of November, we hosted a mega event to highlight HR’s top game-changers who’ve truly knocked it out of the park with their innovative solutions and notable impacts.

MHC Asia Group’s Employee Benefits solution awarded Gold at the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Awards reflects their commitment to making healthcare accessible and promoting well-being. Just like we strive to reduce the cost of healthcare while improving the personal accountability and well-being of people and businesses, the award that MHC Asia got in the Employee Benefits sphere complements our effortlessness and dedication.

The CEO of MHC Asia Group was delighted, saying “The achievement of receiving the Gold award for the category of the best HR tech – employee benefits solution is a great honor for MHC Asia Group.” It is an amazing thing that we are recognized for what we do across different countries as well as the good results we have attained.

For a thriving, productive society to blossom, entities like MHC Asia Group need to step up and give folks the tools they need to take their health into their own hands.

MHC Asia Group thanks all the voters, who stood by them in their journey. In addition, the company would like to congratulate the rest of the recipients whose excellence was acknowledged at the awards ceremony. Visit website: https://mhcasia.com/

Click here to know more about Choice Awards Website.

About MHC Asia Group:

MHC Asia Group is one of the leading players in the health care sector trying to make health care affordable and approachable. So, MHC Asia Group is stepping up to the plate, developing solutions for folks and businesses alike that foster responsibility and encourage good health results – all to craft a healthier, more productive society.