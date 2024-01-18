Martinizing Cleaners, Opens New Location at 2602 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX and Naples, FL, 2024-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, announced the opening of a fourth Martinizing Cleaners location at 2602 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX. The site had previously been Cherry Lane Cleaners.

Aledo, Texas resident Eric Monroe is the owner of Martinizing Cleaners of Cherry Lane. He also owns three other Martinizing Cleaners locations in Fort Worth: 7450 Oakmont Blvd; 5950 Cityview Blvd; and 9019 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX.

“We’re extremely excited about our new location for a number of reasons. First, there’s a built-in need for a cleaner in that area and I can’t wait to bring the Martinizing way of cleaning to previous Cherry Lane customers,” said Monroe. “Just as importantly, we’ve experienced tremendous growth at all our locations over the past five years. The equipment at the Cherry Lane location will help us provide even better service for our customers at all four locations.”

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning. Martinizing also offers 24/7 access and pickup and delivery for total convenience.

Martinizing Cleaners of Fort Worth has more than 30 employees at the four locations—featuring two delivery routes.

In its five year history in Fort Worth, Martinizing Cleaners has established a reputation for doing good in the community. That includes offering complimentary dry cleaning services for unemployed people looking to get their interview clothes cleaned prior to their appointment.

“We’ve also done some work with churches and other non-profits, looking to help out those in need with some discounted cleaning services,” said Monroe who along with wife Holly have three children, ages 9, 11 and 14. “That’s something we are looking to do more of as we continue to grow.”

Hours of operation for all four Martinizing Cleaners in Forth Worth is Monday through Friday, 7am to 6pm, Saturday, 9am to 3pm.

