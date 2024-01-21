Erin Hammond: Live Painting Event at Artspace Warehouse

Erin Hammond: Live Painting

Sunday, February 11, 2024, 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Artspace Warehouse is thrilled to announce Erin Hammond: Live Painting, an exclusive afternoon of art and dialogue. Known for her vibrant canvases featuring her enigmatic portraits, Erin Hammond invites art enthusiasts and the community to witness the creation of art in real time.

Erin Hammond, born in 1982 in Milwaukee, WI, is a seasoned artist nurtured in a creatively charged upbringing. Graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art Painting, Sculpture, and Theatre from the esteemed University of Wisconsin, Erin’s talent garnered notice from a local downtown dealer. In 2010, she relocated to Los Angeles to expand her artistic journey.

Recognized as a top-rated artist in a prominent indie art competition in 2013, Erin swiftly gained attention from a Beverly Hills art dealer. Her art gained global prominence, propelling her career to new heights.

Hammond’s work, marked by a bold and dynamic style, has transitioned from figurative to abstract expression in recent years. Influenced by personal and collective human experiences, her studio is adorned with art history books, scripts, and journals that fuel her creativity.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Edgar Degas, Käthe Kollwitz, C.Y. Twombly, Rodin, and Stephen De Staebler, Erin’s emotionalism and romanticism with a contemporary edge showcase a unique use of color and composition. Her subject matter spans from women to abstract emotionalism, delving into the surreal and unflattering aspects of life.

In her paintings, Hammond delves into the inner versus outer experiences of humanity, employing layers of pencil, charcoal, oil, and acrylic to reflect the rawness of the artistic process.

Believing in the collaborative nature of creativity, Erin sees art as both an act of creation and surrender. Her artworks, exhibited at international art fairs and galleries, have found homes in major private collections worldwide, cementing her status as a distinguished artist.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.

Artspace Warehouse, 7358 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036