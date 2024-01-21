Machintel Launches Advanced Web & App Development Services

La Jolla, CA, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, known for integrating data and AI in marketing, announces the strategic enhancement of its Nathan Ark division, now focusing on Jamstack technology to deliver advanced web and app development solutions.

Rob Kristie, Machintel’s Director of Web Development & Strategy, leads this initiative. Under his guidance, Machintel is proud to launch its updated corporate website, reflecting a shift towards a unified, data-focused, and customer-oriented approach.

Under Kristie’s direction, Nathan Ark has been revitalized to offer innovative solutions using Jamstack technology, providing dynamic, secure, and scalable web and app development. This approach marks a significant advancement in how businesses interact with their audiences, offering faster, more adaptable, and customizable digital platforms

“Rob’s extensive experience and leadership are invaluable as we continue to merge marketing innovation with technological prowess,” said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel. “Our focus on AI and data in marketing solutions aligns perfectly with this vision.”

With these updated services, Machintel launched a new website utilizing the Jamstack infrastructure. It merges Machintel’s various sub-brands into a single, streamlined digital presence, enhancing the user experience. This unified approach marks a shift in Machintel’s strategy, emphasizing the use of data and AI to refine its marketing solutions and provide customers with a one-stop-solution to all of their marketing campaign needs.

“This update goes beyond aesthetics. It’s a reflection of our dedication to providing solutions centered around the customer, informed by data and AI,” said Kristie. “The aim is to equip businesses with tools and strategies that effectively engage their audience.”

Visit www.machintel.com to see how Machintel is redefining marketing with smarter approaches and discover the latest offerings from Nathan Ark.

About Machintel

Machintel redefines digital marketing with an integrated, data-centric, approach to campaign management. Our intelligent campaign management solutions combine years of marketing expertise with cutting-edge AI and ML technologies. These solutions span multichannel campaign orchestration, content creation and syndication, data enrichment and activation, event promotions, and scalable web development, all tailored to meet the unique needs of Brands, Agencies, Publishers, and Platforms anywhere in the world.

About Nathan Ark

Nathan Ark, a division of Machintel, specializes in scalable web and app development solutions. Renowned for its expertise in utilizing Jamstack technology, Nathan Ark represents the cutting edge of modern digital development. The team focuses on creating dynamic, secure, and scalable platforms that cater to the evolving demands of businesses in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Nathan Ark is dedicated to transforming clients’ digital experiences with efficiency, intelligence, and creative excellence.