CloudLIMS Features its Secure, No Upfront Cost, Healthcare LIMS Software at Medlab Middle East 2024

Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading laboratory informatics company offering a secure, truly configurable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in Medlab Middle East 2024 from February 5-8, in Dubai, UAE.

CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its secure, zero upfront cost, out-of-the-box healthcare LIMS software purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs, at booth Z2.L30. The exhibit dates and hours are below:

Monday, 5 February 2024: 10 am – 6 pm

Tuesday, 6 February 2024: 10 am – 6 pm

Wednesday, 7 February 2024: 10 am – 6 pm

Thursday, 8 February 2024: 10 am – 5 pm

Register

If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team and see how CloudLIMS can mitigate them and digitally transform your operations, stop by booth Z2.L30. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/meet-cloudlims-healthcare-lims-at-medlab-middle-east-2024/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.

Contact:

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

CloudLIMS.com

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com