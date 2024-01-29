JAIN Heritage School Hosts Heritage Cup 2024: T20 Inter School Cricket Tournament U-13 at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio

Jaipur, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN Heritage School is thrilled to announce the start of the Heritage Cup 2024 an exhilarating T20 Interschool Cricket Tournament designed for players, under the age of 13. The tournament will be held at the state-of-the-art Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio from January 22nd to January 31st, 2024.

The main objective of the Heritage Cup 2024 is to bring cricket enthusiasts from different schools and provide them with a platform to display their skills, sportsmanship, and love for the game. With a focus on creating an atmosphere, this tournament promises to be an exciting opportunity for budding cricketers to improve their abilities and create lasting memories.

Ms. Archana Vishwanath, Director of JAIN Heritage School expressed her excitement about hosting the Heritage Cup 2024 and offering cricketers an opportunity to showcase their talent and passion for the sport. This tournament reflects our dedication towards development through sports and instilling values such as teamwork and discipline in our students.

The Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio boasts world-class facilities that make it a perfect venue for this event. Teams from the participating schools, JAIN Heritage School, Vidyashilp Academy, Vidyaniketan School in Hebbal The Sports School, Delhi Public School North, Sindhi High School, in Hebbal, Ryan International School, Vivekananda School Greenfield Public School, Florence Public School, SLS International Gurukul and Mallya Aditi International School are set to compete in a series of T20 matches. The final match is scheduled to take place on January 31st, 2024.

The Heritage Cup 2024 is not only a celebration of cricket but also an opportunity for students to learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. The tournament is expected to draw attention from cricket enthusiasts, parents, and school communities, making it a significant event in the interschool sports calendar.

About JAIN Heritage School: Founded by JGI, JAIN Heritage School is one of the best schools in Bangalore that offers a holistic approach to education and guides students with curriculum (CBSE) and ensures a comprehensive learning experience. The school is a co-educational, day-boarding school with an extended day-care centre. It has set the highest standards for academic achievement, intellectual growth, ethical awareness and behaviour, and sportsmanship for their students.