Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2024 to 2030

The future of the global automotive cylinder head market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle markets. The global automotive cylinder head market is expected to reach an estimated $12.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising preference for lightweight cylinder head and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Market Segmentation:

In this market, cast iron and aluminium are the major segments of automotive cylinder head market by type. Lucintel forecasts that cast iron will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it’s superior strength and wear resistance, making it suitable for high-performance engines.

Within this market, commercial vehicle is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of supportive government policies and investments in electric vehicles and expanding automotive production in the region.

KS-Huayu Alutech, Weber Automotive, Linamar, Samyoung Machinery, Double E Europe, Teksid, Raja Automotivve Components, Beijing Funch Autoparts, Ruian Bohong Automobile Parts, and Anhui Zhongjian Machinery Parts are the major suppliers in the automotive cylinder head market.”

