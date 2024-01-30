According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive personal assistant system market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global automotive personal assistant system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on driver safety and convenience, growing demand for connected vehicles and smart technology, and rising advancements in artificial intelligence and voice recognition technology in automotives.

In this market, steering system, lane departure warning system, braking assist system, vehicle-to-vehicle communication system, navigation system, voice control, gesture control, and driver monitoring are the major segments of automotive personal assistant system market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that voice control is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, OEM is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Robert Bosch, Wipro, Mobileye, Nuance, and Panasonic are the major suppliers in the automotive personal assistant system market.

