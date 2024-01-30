Lucintel Forecasts the Global Alumina Substrate Market to Reach $1.89 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global alumina substrate market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic packaging, hybrid microelectronic, multi-chip module, and power electronic markets. The global alumina substrate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for fuel efficiency from the automotive industry, increasing applications in the electrics and electronics industry, and increasing usage in sintering equipment, oven construction elements, medical technology, and filtration of liquids.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in alumina substrate market to 2030 by type (96% alumina ceramic substrates, 99.6% alumina ceramic substrates, and 99.9% alumina ceramic substrates), thickness (< 1mm: 0.03mm, >1.5mm: +/- 0.07mm, and >1mm & <1.5mm: +/- 0.05mm), application (electronic packaging, hybrid microelectronics, multi-chip modules, and power electronics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 96% alumina ceramic substrate, 99.6% alumina ceramic substrate, and 99.9% alumina ceramic substrate are the major segments of alumina substrate market by type. Lucintel forecasts that 99.6% alumina ceramic substrate is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Within this market, hybrid microelectronic is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing trend of miniaturization and integration of electronic components.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing consumer electronics industry and presence of major manufacturers in this region.

Advanced Substrate Microtechnology, Asahi Glass, Carborundum Universal, Ceramtec, Chaozhou Three-Circle, Coorstek, and Corning are the major suppliers in the alumina substrate market.

