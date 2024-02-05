Bhopal, India, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal recognizes that education is the foundation for progress. As Chairman of RKDF University, he is dedicated to shaping an educational system that empowers students to reach their full potential. Through his leadership, RKDF University has become one of the premier higher education institutions in India, with over lakh of students across many degree programs.

Dr. Kapoor Bhopal entered public service to be a voice for the voiceless. For over 50 years, he has worked tirelessly to expand access to education, improve healthcare, and drive economic opportunity for all Indians. His efforts have directly impacted thousands of lives across Madhya Pradesh and beyond.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal founded RKDF University to provide high-quality, affordable education to students from all backgrounds. Under his guidance, RKDF University has grown into a world-class institution, gaining recognition for excellence in fields like education, training and placement. The university’s innovative programs prepare students for careers in India’s fastest-growing industries.

Dr. Kapoor’s integrity, vision and lifelong commitment to serving others have earned him widespread respect. In year 2022 he received the Grand Star Award in recognition of his contributions to higher education. Dr. Kapoor was also awarded an honorary doctorate for his public service achievements.

When asked about his motivation, Dr. Kapoor says: “Education opens doors to opportunity. By expanding access to world-class education, we empower individuals and strengthen communities. This is the key to India’s continued progress.”

Through his work as an educator, leader and philanthropist, Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal has demonstrated unflinching integrity and commitment to serving the people of India. His impact will be felt for generations to come.

About Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal

Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal is the Chairman of RKDF University. For over many years, he has worked to expand access to education and improve lives across India through his role as an educator, philanthropist and leader. Dr. Kapoor holds a PhD in from famousd university

