Monarch Recovery Awarded Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Ventura, CA, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Monarch Recovery, a leading substance use disorder treatment provider, proudly announces its prestigious accreditation with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This esteemed recognition underscores Monarch Recovery’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest patient care and safety standards.

The Gold Seal of Approval® is a distinguished symbol that signifies a healthcare organization’s dedication to consistently delivering exceptional and quality patient care. Monarch Recovery’s attainment of this accreditation follows a rigorous and unannounced onsite review conducted by a team of experienced Joint Commission reviewers.

The comprehensive evaluation focused on assessing Monarch Recovery’s compliance with The Joint Commission’s standards, spanning crucial areas such as emergency management, the environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual. The rigorous process included onsite observations, thorough interviews, and meticulous examination of the organization’s adherence to the highest quality benchmarks.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed with healthcare experts, providers, measurement specialists, and patients. These standards aid healthcare organizations in measuring, assessing, and enhancing their overall performance. Monarch Recovery’s success in meeting these rigorous standards underscores its commitment to providing top-notch care and continually improving its services.

This significant achievement affirms Monarch Recovery’s dedication to excellence in substance use disorder treatment. The Gold Seal of Approval® accreditation from The Joint Commission is a testament to the organization’s continuous pursuit of quality and safety in patient care.

Anyone who would like more information on this accreditation can find out more by visiting the Monarch Recovery website or calling 805-340-0051.

About Monarch Recovery : Monarch Recovery has perfected the creation of a clean and sober haven since its establishment. The structured programs offer therapeutic approaches, family therapy, and individual mentoring. Surrounded by a vibrant community, beautiful beaches, and abundant sunshine, Monarch Recovery is dedicated to guiding residents toward growth, instilling hope, and helping them become the best version of themselves through honesty, accountability, and integrity.

Company : Monarch Recovery

Address : 2660 E. Main St, Ventura, CA 93003

Phone : 805-340-0051

Email : monarchrecoveryiop@gmail.com

Website : https://www.monarchrecoverygroup.com