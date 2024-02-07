Maximizing ROI in LDPE Procurement Strategies 2030

The burgeoning greed for eco-conscious solutions and an escalating emphasis on integrating recycled LDPE resources are fuelling the expansion of LDPE product category, responding adeptly to evolving consumer preferences and environmental imperatives.

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) is a versatile thermoplastic polymer renowned for its exceptional flexibility, durability, and chemical resistance, making it a staple in various industries worldwide. With a molecular structure characterized by long, branching chains of ethylene monomers, LDPE boasts a low density and high level of transparency, rendering it ideal for applications ranging from packaging materials to agricultural films. Its ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions while remaining lightweight and cost-effective has cemented its status as a cornerstone material in modern manufacturing. Whether utilized in plastic bags, squeezable bottles, or even playground equipment, LDPE continues to demonstrate its unparalleled utility and adaptability, underscoring its indispensable role in shaping the contemporary landscape of plastic engineering.

LDPE Category - Total Cost Structure & Breakdown

The LDPE category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials in the polymers and plastics industry is driving the growth of low-density polyethylene. One of the emerging trends is the increasing preference for biobased polymers in LDPE. Packaging waste has unavoidably increased as e-commerce has grown. There is a growing focus on recycling LDPE, HDPE, and plastic waste to create new recycled high-performance LDPE pellets or films. There is an increase in vendor partnerships and collaborations to utilize advanced recycling processes to reduce the CO2 emissions generated during the production of these polymers.

Companies such as Dow Chemical and DuPont, for instance, are focusing on creating packaging materials that can be recycled from the very beginning. For instance, Dow Chemical has been P&G’s external business partner since 2019. Recently, in June 2023, P&G China partnered with Dow Chemical to create environmentally sustainable e-commerce packaging, the “air capsule” which uses 40% less material compared to other traditional packaging. This will enable customers to close the loop on packaging waste.

LDPE Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

  • The LDPE category is consolidated. The top eight to twelve players dominate the category and account for between 40 – 50% of the total share. However, regionally in China, the industry is currently fragmented.
  • The threat of new entrants is moderate to low as companies need a high initial investment to launch a polymer or petrochemical-related product. The threat of substitutes is currently moderate as there is a rise in bio-based polymers. One of the key substitutes available in the market is also LLDPE.
  • The largest cost components in this category are raw materials, labor, energy, equipment and machinery.
  • In the Asia Pacific and the Middle East region, some of the significant producing countries of polyethylene are Japan, Thailand, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, and the U.A.E. In terms of domestic production, China produced 25.3 million tons of ethylene in 2022.

List of Key Suppliers

  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  • SABIC
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • BASF SE
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd
  • Westlake Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
  • INEOS AG
  • Dupont De Nemours Inc. 

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions. 

Our services include (not limited to):

  • Market Intelligence involving – market size and forecast, growth factors, and driving trends
  • Price and Cost Intelligence – pricing models adopted for the category, total cost of ownerships
  • Supplier Intelligence – rich insight on supplier landscape, and identifies suppliers who are dominating, emerging, lounging, and specializing
  • Sourcing / Procurement Intelligence – best practices followed in the industry, identifying standard KPIs and SLAs, peer analysis, negotiation strategies to be utilized with the suppliers, and best suited countries for sourcing to minimize supply chain disruptions

