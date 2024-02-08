Local Lawn Care & Landscaping Provider Announces Early Bird Registration for Business Leadership Conference

Columbus, OH, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Quality Yard & Home Maintenance, a leading provider of lawn care, landscaping, and other home care services in the Columbus, Ohio metro area, opened early-bird registration for its 2024 Business Leadership Conference today.

The Conference, slated for February 29, runs from 8:30 am to 3:30pm, and includes on-site lunch for all attendees. A snow date is scheduled for March 1.

Entering its fifth year, the day-long Conference offers a day of leadership training, networking, and fun. The conference focuses on helping small contractor-type businesses improve their chances of success and includes two parallel tracks.

Track 1 is intended for business owners, upper management, and leadership teams, and covers topics on “Planning for Growth & Developing Bench Strength,” “Developing and Executing Strategy,” and a Round Table Discussion among attendees.

Track 2 targets supervisors for those small businesses, and their crew members who have “upward potential.” Topics include “Supervision Secrets,” and a “Great Crew Leader” Workshop, and will also include a Round Table Discussion.

Facilitators for the conference are Phil Harwood and Tabetha Varwig from Tamarisk Business Advisors in Grand Rapids, MI. The organization serves as strategic advisors to small businesses, primarily functioning to help increase the value of the business in anticipation of succession or a planned exit.

Jeremy Nestor, Founder and President of Quality Yard & Home Maintenance, said the 2023 conference attracted 110 attendees. With the addition of a second track, Mr. Nestor expects that figure to increase.

“Our goal is to empower crew leaders, supervisors, managers, and business owners by learning how to take ownership, delegate properly, strategize, learn from others, and build a team for growth,” he said.

When asked about his motivation for hosting the conference, Mr. Nestor replied, “We are an active company willing to openly share what has worked and what hasn’t worked for us, and we’re always trying to learn from other professionals.” He said networking with attendees at the conference helps him fulfill that mission.

Registration is $125 per attendee during the early bird registration period ending January 31. Companies are encouraged to join the event as a group: five or more attendees pay only $100 each during the early bird period. The individual investment will increase to $150 per attendee on February 1, but will also include a 20 percent discount for groups larger than five. Attendees may register online at https://qualityyhm.com/2024-leadership-conference/ .

Sponsors for the event include Ag-Pro Companies , Buckeye Power Sales , Green Velvet Sod Farms, Ltd , Kurtz Bros. Mulch & Soils , Park National Bank , Team Engine , Unilock , and Wolf Creek Company .

BACKGROUNDER

Established in 2010, Quality Yard & Home Maintenance is dedicated to providing exceptional services to its base of primarily residential customers. The company offers a wide range of services, including Lawn Care; Pest Control; Landscaping; Hardscaping; Tree & Shrub Services; Snow Removal; Handyman Services, and various Home Improvement services. Their accolades include earning the first ‘Business of the Year’ award from the Pataskala Chamber of Commerce; ‘OCNT Landscape Certified’ and ‘ISA Certified Arborist’ credentials; membership in the Ohio Green Industry Association; membership in the Ohio Landscape Association; and membership in the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they have garnered numerous 5-star reviews from satisfied clients on Google, cementing their reputation as a trusted and reliable service provider to the community. They are also an A+ Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, with a 4.93 out of 5-star rating.

For more information about Quality Yard & Home Maintenance and its services, please visit https://qualityyhm.com/company/.