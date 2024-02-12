Lucintel Forecasts Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market is projected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2028 from $3.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 222 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive adhesives market by end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), filler material (silver filler based adhesives, copper filler based adhesives, carbon filler based adhesives, and others), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), product type (isotropic conductive adhesives, and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the electrically conductive adhesives market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing production of electronic components.

“Within the electrically conductive adhesives market, the silver filler based adhesives segment is expected to remain the largest filler material”

Based on filler material the silver filler based adhesives segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.

“Asia pacific will dominate the electrically conductive adhesives market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic products in China and India.

Major players of electrically conductive adhesives market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Henkel AG & Co., The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., and Panacol-Elosol Gmbh are among the major electrically conductive adhesives providers.

