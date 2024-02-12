Centrifugal Pump Industry: Economic Mega Trend Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Centrifugal Pump Industry Data Book – Radial Flow Pump, Mixed Flow Pump and Axial Flow Pump Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Centrifugal Pump industry was estimated at approximately USD 37.5 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s centrifugal pump sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Radial Flow Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The global radial flow pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. One of the primary driving factors is the need for high-pressure fluid handling in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, chemical processing, and power generation. Radial flow pumps are capable of generating significant pressure differentials, making them suitable for applications that require substantial pressure increases.

Radial flow pumps are utilized in construction projects for dewatering excavations, foundation work, tunneling, and managing water levels in construction sites. As infrastructure development continues, the need for effective fluid-handling solutions remains high, thus fueling the adoption of radial flow pumps over the forecast period. In addition, these pumps help transport and control water for various applications such as agriculture, and construction, among others. The demand for efficient water management solutions in municipal water supply, wastewater treatment, irrigation, and desalination drives the use of radial flow pumps.

Industries are focusing on optimizing processes and achieving higher productivity. Radial flow pumps support process intensification by providing efficient fluid transportation and pressure boosting.As urban populations increase, the demand for efficient water supply, sewage management, and construction activities fuels the adoption of radial flow pumps.

Mixed Flow Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The global mixed flow pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Mixed flow pumps provide a balance of radial and axial flow pumping characteristics, delivering efficient fluid movement with medium to high flow rates and discharge capabilities. This attribute is an important factor in applications that require the transport of fluids over a range of flow rates and pressures. Due to these unique characteristics, these pumps are used in various industries such as chemical and water treatment industry.

With the growth in these industries across the globe, the demand for mixed flow pumps is expected to grow over the forecast period. Stringent government laws on energy efficiency, safety, and standards are expected to have a significant impact on the market. While many developed countries have invested in the water treatment sector, developing countries in Asia-Pacific are expected to encourage and increase investments in water treatment and agriculture sectors in the coming years.

Mixed flow pumps are used for efficient water distribution, irrigation, and water recycling in agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications. As water scarcity becomes a concern and rising urbanization and population growth, sustainable water management and conservation efforts are on the rise. Hence with the urbanization and population growth, the demand for mixed flow pumps is expected to increase over the forecast period.

