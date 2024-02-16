The Rise of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: A Look into the Future

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Data Book – Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size was estimated USD 19.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of charger type, the fast charger segment dominated the market in 2023. The rising preference for EVs among consumers seeking more convenient and efficient vehicle charging methods is propelling the growth of this segment

In terms of connector, the CHAdeMO segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The CHAdeMO connector’s capacity to provide a DC fast charging solution, enabling swift EV battery recharge, acts as a significant contributor to segment growth

In terms of level of charging, the level 2 segment dominated the market in 2023. The growth of level 2 charging networks, especially in urban areas and along major U.S. highways, significantly drives segment expansion. With increasing electric vehicle adoption, numerous municipalities and businesses are investing in level 2 charging infrastructure to retain and attract EV drivers

In terms of connectivity, the non-connected charging stations segment led the market in 2023. The growing adoption of stand-alone chargers by small businesses, private individuals, and municipalities is a major factor contributing to segment growth

In terms of application, the commercial segment held a major revenue share in 2023. Increasing number of EV charging stations in commercial spaces and rising government funding and initiatives for installing publicly accessible EV charging stations are major factors behind segment growth

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023. Stringent vehicle emission standards and a strong emphasis on electric vehicle research and development act as key drivers propelling regional market growth for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

The global Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market size was estimated at USD 4.58 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Numerous micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dockless systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This is expected to drive the growth of the e-scooters vehicle type segment over the forecast period

In terms of charger type, the wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables excellent alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance

The demand for solar-powered charging stations has increased substantially among e-scooters and e-bike users. Along with being more eco-friendly, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Moreover, buildings with solar panels can charge vehicle batteries through these stations

Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to encourage the uptake of micro-mobility vehicles globally. This is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period

Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This large base of potential customers is expected to fuel the North American regional market growth

Competitive Landscape

The key market players have developed novel concepts and ideas and upgraded the current set of products to sustain the intense competition in the market. The players have adopted new product development as their key developmental strategy to cater to the increasing demand from end-users.

Key players operating in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station industry are:

ChargePoint, Inc

Tesla, Inc

ABB

BP Chargemaster

ClipperCreek, Inc

