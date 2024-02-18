AppMaster Created a Comprehensive Fintech Solution with No-Code

Santa Clara, CA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — AppMaster has announced that its client Whillet, a fintech enabler specializing in embedded finance, has successfully launched a Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution. This powerful partnership resulted in the application that simplifies fund transfers among car dealers across the United States.

This successful project showcases the effectiveness of AppMaster’s no-code approach. Using AppMaster, the Whillet team fueled a rapid development process – 4 times faster than traditional programming methods – and saved over 50% of their budget. Whillet’s platform has already passed a comprehensive audit, partnered with a bank, enabled VISA’s rails, and launched successfully.

Now, the agility of AppMaster’s no-code environment enables Whillet to harness continuous iteration capabilities – they can roll out several new versions of their application daily and automatically deploy it to their own servers/private cloud. Whillet’s founder noted that AppMaster stood out among all no-code platforms, being the only one suitable due to its requirement for source code in conducting a PCI-DSS compliance audit.

The collaboration between AppMaster and Whillet is a win for the no-code movement, proving that complex software can be developed quickly, cost-effectively, and with high quality. This BaaS solution not only streamlines finance for car dealers it also highlights how technology can reshape business operations.

About AppMaster:

AppMaster is a no-code development platform enabling developers and businesses to easily create and manage mobile, web, and backend applications. It automatically generates swagger (open API) documentation for the server endpoints, and database schema migration scripts. The platform’s compatibility with any PostgreSQL-type database and its impressive ability to scale make it a go-to choice for crafting applications.

AppMaster helps a diverse range of customers and streamlines the entire development process, significantly accelerating application creation. This empowers companies to rapidly adapt to market changes, stay ahead of the competition, and potentially become market leaders by leveraging the power of swift and efficient app development.