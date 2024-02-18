Future Electronics Hosted Family Day for Employees in Leipzig, Germany.

Leipzig, Germany, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a Family Day celebration for employees and their loved ones in Leipzig.

Future Electronics proudly unveiled its new storage building at the Distribution Centre (DC) in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday, October 14, 2023. To celebrate, the Company hosted a Family Day open to Future Electronics employees, along with their family members and friends being welcome. Over 200 guests attended with delicious drinks and children’s punch were served with pumpkin soup, burgers, pizza, and warm brownies to enjoy. Everyone was impressed with the new storage facility which is an enhancement to our existing site and will enable our company to continue to meet our logistic commitments.

Another highlight of the Family Day was a raffle for a great cause with all proceeds given to a Future Electronics team member to support the care of a paraplegic cousin in Sri Lanka.

Good music, great conversation, and laughter filled the air throughout the Family Day celebration. Future Electronics is delighted to provide events for employees and their families to celebrate together and to thank team members for all their hard work.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.futureelectronics.com/ .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###