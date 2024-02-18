Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, commented, “With the introduction of Lümbot, we are taking a big leap forward in our digital journey, employing generative AI and LLM technology to enable a holistic, end-to-end digital customer service experience.”

Sunil Diaz, Alepo CEO, stated: “Alepo is proud to partner with Lüm Mobile in delivering an AI-driven solution that not only enhances its digital brand but also boosts subscriber growth rates while effectively managing customer acquisition costs.”

Generative AI, a promising technology pioneered by OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), has seen slower than expected adoption in digital customer service mainly due to the inaccuracy risk inherent with Large Language Models, often referred to as ‘hallucinations.’ “Through vertical fine tuning and prompt engineering, we were able to reduce error rates to below human agent levels, while increasing task completion rates, through automated IT system integration. This is the TelcoBot.ai secret sauce”, added Diaz.

As more vertically specialized Generative AI integrators, like Alepo, are able to solve the hallucination problem the adoption of generative AI customer service is expected to accelerate, disrupting traditional customer service tools and processes.

The TelcoBot.ai Virtual Agent is able to switch between Customer Service and Sales personas, solve customer problems, answer queries, sell upgrades, provide relevant information for prospects, all while providing an accurate, enjoyable, frustration-free, chat experience.

“Digital Customer Engagement is being reinvented by Alepo. The days of rigid chatbots and frustrating IVRs are over.” concluded Diaz.

Lümbot is positioned to drive wireless subscriber take-up rates for Lüm Mobile by delivering an unparalleled digital experience. The AI virtual agent platform aims to make it easier and more enticing for customers to acquire services, ultimately boosting subscriber satisfaction. Lüm Mobile and Alepo look forward to the positive impact Lümbot will have on customer interactions and anticipate it becoming an integral part of the innovative services provided to subscribers.