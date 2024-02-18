FPT INDUSTRIAL SHOWCASES ITS BIG EASY POWER AT POWERGEN INTERNATIONAL 2024 IN NEW ORLEANS  

Turin, Italy, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — FPT Industrial is once again starring at POWERGEN International, the largest networking and business hub for electricity generators and solutions providers engaged in power generation, stealing the show with a masterful interpretation of its dual role of Diamond Premiere Sponsor and major exhibitor.

From January 23 to 25, 2024, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains will light up the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans (Louisiana, USA) with its full range of Tier 3 and Tier 4 Final / Stage V, 3.4 to 16-liter engines for power generation, ready to put their high performance, superior flexibility, excellent reliability and low cost of ownership at the service of all markets and customers.

The engines on display include F34, F36, NEF45 G Drive, NEF67, C9 and C16. A dedicated Customer Service area, featuring the MyFPT app for real-time engine diagnostics, completes the exhibition.

THREE GOOD REASONS TO CHOOSE FPT INDUSTRIAL

First, customers can reduce their product complexity and costs by choosing a single, reliable, proven, and full-line provider like FPT Industrial. Second, FPT Industrial engines feature cutting-edge technologies to answer all the different market needs.

Lastly, FPT Industrial power generation engines are a reliable and efficient energy source even during extreme weather events, where power generation security is of utmost importance in guaranteeing population resilience and the effectiveness of search-and-rescue operations.

These benefits are perfectly mirrored by the distinctive and exclusive features of FPT Industrial engines.

PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

FPT Industrial’s patented, DPF-free HI-eSCR technology for Tier 4 Final compliance meets the most challenging applications, maximizes uptime, and greatly reduces operating costs. For the switchable version, Tier 4F/Stage V, the aftertreatment (HI-eSCR2) is packaged in a compact and fully enclosed structure, providing flexible layout options to simplify installation on machines.

Our patented electronically controlled exhaust flap maximizes performance at low temperature and low load, avoiding the need for additional load banks. Improved exhaust gas temperature control speeds up SCR light-off in the cold part of the emission cycle through an electronically controlled exhaust flap.

All FPT Industrial Tier 4 Final and Stage V engines are fully compatible with diesel and paraffinic/renewable fuels, such as HVOs. In combination with FPT Industrial’s patented ATS technology, customers get the perfect low-emission, sustainable solution, reducing CO2 impact by up to 90%.

F34 TIER 4 FINAL – HIGH PERFORMANCE IN A COMPACT SIZE

The F34 stands out for its high performance and excellent load acceptance in a compact layout. In addition, this engine guarantees low operating costs and extremely easy maintenance. Available with a wide set of off-the-shelf options and flexible configurations. The complete solution with mounted ATS allows for layout optimization, while low noise levels further expand the range of application. The NO-DPF ATS minimizes downtime and operating costs and the best-in-class 600-hour service interval maximizes uptime.

FPT Industrial will be displaying two options for F34 Tier 4 Final engines, the F34 55 kW and an F34 90 kW.

F34 Tier 4 Final 55 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 3.4

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 4

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ Hz): 41 @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 46 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Tier 4 Final



F34 Tier 4 Final 90 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 3.4

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 4

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ Hz): 75 @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 83 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Tier 4 Final

F36 STAGE V/TIER 4 FINAL – HIGH POWER DENSITY, LOW FUEL CONSUMPTION

The F36 on display in New Orleans is a compact, ready-to-run system featuring pre-assembled G-Drive and ATS. Easily switchable from Tier 4 Final to Stage V without layout changes, this proven and reliable engine boasts flexible configurations that meet customers’ needs. Total cost of ownership (TCO) optimization was a key driver for its design. ATS with “for life” Hi-eSCR2 technology minimizes downtime and operating costs, one-side serviceability allows for fast and easy maintenance, while the best-in-class 600-hour service interval maximizes uptime.

F36 Stage V/Tier 4 Final 105 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 3.6

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 4

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ Hz): 92 @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 92 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Stage V and Tier 4 Final

N45 TIER 3 – PROVEN RELIABILITY AND DURABILITY

Best-in-class for Total Cost of Ownership, partly thanks to its optimized fuel consumption, the N45 Tier 3 engine is available with a mechanical or electronically controlled injection system. The pre-validated design makes the final validation process seamless, while the possibility to switch from 1,500 to 1,800 rpm for all customer requirements (50/60 Hz) adds to the engine’s flexibility and helps minimize warehouse stock. 600-hour service intervals guarantee optimal uptime and minimize maintenance costs.





N45 Tier 3 125 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 4.5

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 4

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ Hz): 102 @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 112 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Tier 3

N67 STAGE V/TIER 4 FINAL – SUITABLE FOR HEAVY APPLICATIONS AND HARSH CONDITIONS

Developed to guarantee reliable power generation for all applications and conditions, the N67 features an EGR-free design and single-stage turbocharging, together with a pre-packed and pre-validated ATS for easy installation. This maintenance-free ATS, featuring “for life” Hi-eSCR2 technology, is designed to maximize uptime, while reducing both maintenance and operating costs. The dual certification – US Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V – avoids layout changes and increases flexibility.



N67 Stage V/Tier 4 Final 230 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 6.7

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 6

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ rpm): 186 @ @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 206 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Stage V and Tier 4 Final

CURSOR 9 STAGE V/TIER 4 FINAL – THE BEST SOLUTION FOR HIGHLY DEMANDING APPLICATIONS, BOTH FOR POWER GENERATION AND POWER UNITS

Designed to deliver top-class performance with a lean design, Cursor 9 offers a very compact Common Rail system with optimized fuel efficiency for power generation applications. The pre-assembled ATS with Hi-eSCR2 technology is a lifetime solution, maximizing engine uptime without impacting maintenance costs. The ability to switch between 50/60 Hz allows for market flexibility. Also available in a Tier 4 Final-only version with DPF-free ATS, the Cursor 9 features a 600-hour service interval for minimum operating costs and engine downtime.

Cursor 9 Stage V/Tier 4 Final 338 kW technical specifications

Engine Displacement (l): 8.7

Cylinder Arrangement: in-line 6

Available ratings: 240 – 276 kWe PRP

Maximum Genset Prime Power (kWe @ rpm): 276 @ 60 Hz

Stand-by Power up to 304 kWe @ 60 Hz

Service interval (Hours): 600

Emissions Standard: Stage V and Tier 4 Final

CURSOR 16 – POWER GENERATION LINE-UP EXTENSION IN DEVELOPMENT

FPT Industrial’s line-up for power generation will be expanded with the new Cursor 16, single and twin-stage turbo engine. This relevant development is intended to assess the increasing needs for emergency and continuous applications, requiring higher power, high performance and proven reliability. This 15.9-liter displacement power unit features EGR-free combustion and maintenance-free ATS Hi-eSCR2 technology to minimize operating costs.

Thanks to the engine’s flexible layout, development plans for Cursor 16 PG will include several configurations to meet the needs of each and every world market: unregulated, Tier 3, Tier 4 Final, Tier 4 Final/Stage V.

ATS PACK – THE PLUG-AND-PLAY SOLUTION

The ATS Pack is a fully assembled and pre-validated design for flexible and straightforward installation. Featuring a compact layout and mountable both horizontally and vertically, the ATS Pack brings you FPT Industrial’s “for life” maintenance-free technology to guarantee maximum uptime.

A DIRECT CONNECTION WITH FPT INDUSTRIAL ENGINES

Protection, reliability, and uptime: developed to bring customers into the world of digitalization and connectivity, enabling them to have relevant information at the tip of their fingers together with quick, efficient and tailored support, the MyFPT app delivers engine information and support through your smartphone. Just connect the plug-and-play FPT Industrial dongle to the machine engine diagnostic port, and the MyFPT app via Bluetooth, and the live status of each engine will be immediately available. Customers can go a step further by adding a proactive assistance cell-tower modem and subscription, allowing automatic upload of diagnostic and performance data. This telematic approach uses an FPT Control Room to monitor a new level of FPT support.

FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and eleven R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

–

CILIBERTI Emanuela

press@fptindustrial.com