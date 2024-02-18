ARM 32-bit Extension Unlocks New Deployment Options for edgeConnector Products from Softing Industrial

Munich, Germany, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — By integrating ARM 32-bit compatibility into its edgeConnector products, Softing Industrial is responding to the increasing demand for edge applications using ARM processors.

Customer demand for compact devices for edge applications powered by ARM processors is experiencing a significant increase. Softing Industrial is responding to this trend and has successfully integrated ARM compatibility into its proven edgeConnector products.

Previously, edgeConnector solutions were only available for integration into large PCs. In June last year, the integration of ARM 64-bit was successfully implemented. Now Softing Industrial presents the latest version 3.80 of edgeConnector Siemens, edgeConnector 840D and edgeConnector Modbus, which also offers ARM 32-bit support for compact hardware solutions.

“The introduction of ARM 32-bit compatibility in our edgeConnector products marks an important step in our innovation strategy,” explains Abel Jimenez, Product Manager at Softing Industrial. “This development opens up the possibility for our customers to use our solutions in a wider range of devices for edge applications, such as WAGO Compact Controller 100, WAGO PFC 200, and Open-Source Hardware Boards like Allwinner A20. We remain committed to providing the most advanced and flexible solutions for the changing needs of the industrial environment.”

The Docker-based software modules of the edgeConnector product family enable access to process data in SIMATIC S7, SINUMERIK 840D and Modbus TCP controllers. They can be deployed quickly, run on standard hardware, and can be easily managed centrally. They provide users with a straightforward and secure way to integrate data from production into innovative and flexible industrial IoT solutions.

About Softing Industrial

Softing connects disparate automation components to feed data from the shop floor to the cloud for control and analytics. The company’s products enable the monitoring and diagnosis of communication networks and thus ensure a reliable data flow. In this way, they create the basis for the optimization of production processes. For more information: https://industrial.softing.com

