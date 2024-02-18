CD Bioparticles Launches New Range of Low PDI Polymers for Drug Delivery Applications

New York, USA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation in the field of polymers, a new range of Low PDI Polymers. These cutting-edge polymers are specifically designed to deliver enhanced performance in various applications, such as drug delivery.

Polymers with low polydispersity index (PDI) have a narrow molecular weight distribution, which allows for better control of their properties and ensures consistent performance from batch to batch. This unique characteristic makes these polymers popular for a variety of applications. For instance, resins or polymer systems used for creating durable thin coatings benefit from a lower PDI. This is because they provide high-performance coatings that are thin and have excellent adhesion, abrasion, scratch, and chemical resistance.

CD Bioparticles now offers a wide range of Low PDI Polymers, including Polyacrylamide, polystyrene, Polysiloxane, Fused Heterocycle Polymers, Hydrophilic Polymers, and Hydrophobic Homopolymers. These polymers have a narrow molecular weight distribution, making them ideal for various applications such as drug delivery.

For example, the Poly vinyl alcohol (Catalog: CDP23-251-L) is produced through the hydrolysis of poly vinyl acetate under alkaline conditions. Poly vinyl acetate is synthesized through a free radical polymerization reaction using ethyl acetate iodine as a chain transfer reagent. The polymerization reaction is conducted in bulk.

The company also provides biodegradable polymers, monomers, fluorescent polymers, and PEG conjugations to tackle various drug delivery challenges. Its advanced technology platforms provide solutions for complex chemical synthesis, formulation, purification, and the need for functional groups for further modification, conjugation, or cross-linking.

Additionally, CD Bioparticles offers solutions to achieve cell-specific or tissue-specific targeting of nanomedicines. These solutions overcome the difficulties of tracking and imaging the distribution of polymeric (nano) materials, improve drug loading efficiency and yields, address immunoreactivity or xenobiotic reactions, prevent rapid clearance of drug carriers, and control delivery profiles.

CD Bioparticles is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services. The company’s team of professionals is readily available to address inquiries and offer advice on product selection and usage. In addition to its diverse product range, CD Bioparticles offers exceptional customer support, providing expert guidance and technical assistance to researchers worldwide.

CD Bioparticles provides comprehensive solutions for drug delivery scientists, specializing in customized delivery strategies, precise drug design, and modifications of drug-contained cargos. To learn more about CD Bioparticles’ Low PDI Polymers and to explore their applications, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/low-pdi-polymers.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.