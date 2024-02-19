Future Electronics Celebrates Employee Robin Morse for 20 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently congratulated Robin Morse for her 20 years of service with the company.

Robin began her career with Future Electronics 20 years ago in Customer Service, working on order entries and changes. She was promoted to Inside Sales after one year and is currently an Account Executive.

“My good friend and co-worker Melanie Scott helped me get my foot in the door at Future. I had recently moved back to Hudson after being away at school in Ontario and then living in Toronto for a couple of years. Fast forward 20 years later and not only did I meet my husband here, but we’ve had three beautiful children. Melanie and I still get to work together in the same department, and I have made so many more great friendships. I also feel like I get to work with the greatest group of people there is!” says Robin.

In 2022, Robin was awarded the Future Electronics Service is Everything Award. Robin’s manager, Scott Mawhinny says of Robin: “Congratulations on your remarkable 20-year work anniversary! This significant milestone is a testament to your unwavering dedication, outstanding contributions, and the invaluable impact you’ve made on our organization. We look forward to your continued success with Future Electronics.”

Robin holds a BA in Psychology from Trent University. Before joining Future Electronics, Robin worked as a Flight Attendant for Air Canada from 1998-2002, and as a volunteer firefighter in Hudson, Quebec from 2001-2004. “Both had very rigorous training programs, and I am proud to have completed them,” she says. “I am also so proud to be a mother to my three children aged 10, 13, and 15!”

In her spare time, Robin enjoys cooking, travelling, and exploring new restaurants in new places.

Future Electronics congratulates Robin on her service anniversary, and thanks her for her commitment and dedication over the past 20 years. Future Electronics is proud to be an organization where hardworking individuals like Robin can build a flourishing career and life outside of work.

