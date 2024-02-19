CloudLIMS Demonstrates Advances in its LIMS for Clinical and Analytical Labs at Pittcon 2024

Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading laboratory informatics company offering a secure, truly configurable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in Pittcon Conference & Exposition 2024 from February 26-28, 2024, in San Diego, USA.

CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its secure, zero upfront cost, out-of-the-box LIMS for clinical and analytical labs at booth 1905. The exhibit dates and hours are below:

Monday, February 26, 2024 – 9a – 5p

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – 9a – 5p

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – 9a – 3p

CloudLIMS helps laboratories manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance, including ISO/IEC 17025, GLP, NELAC, US EPA, FSMA, ICH-GCP, HIPAA, CLIA, 21 CFR Part 11, and state and local regulations. It offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups.

Register

If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team and see how CloudLIMS can digitally transform your operations, stop by booth 1905. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/meet-our-next-generation-lims-pittcon-2024/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical and analytical testing labs such as cannabis, water, and environmental testing laboratories. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025, GLP, NELAC, US EPA, FSMA, ICH-GCP, 21 CFR Part 11, and state and local regulations. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.

Contact:

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

CloudLIMS.com

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com