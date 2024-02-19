Affinity Dental Queen Creek Strengthens Accessibility with Accepted Dental Insurance Schemes

Queen Creek, AZ, United States, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Affinity Dental Queen Creek, a leading provider of comprehensive dental care, is pleased to announce its expansion of accepted dental insurance schemes, aimed at enhancing accessibility to quality dental services for residents in Queen Creek and surrounding areas. With this strategic move, Affinity Dental continues its commitment to providing top-notch dental care while ensuring affordability and convenience for patients.

Recognizing the growing demand for accessible dental care, Affinity Dental Queen Creek has taken proactive steps to partner with a wide range of dental insurance providers. This expansion allows patients to maximize their insurance benefits and significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses for various dental procedures, including dental implants and routine family dentistry services.

“Ensuring that our patients have access to affordable dental care is a top priority for us at Affinity Dental Queen Creek,” said Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, Lead Dentist. “By broadening our accepted dental insurance schemes, we aim to remove financial barriers and make high-quality dental services accessible to all members of the Queen Creek community.”

Affinity Dental Queen Creek is now accepting a diverse array of dental insurance plans, including but not limited to:

Health Net

MetLife

Cigna

Aetna

UnitedHealthcare

Guardian

Humana

And many more!

This extensive list ensures that patients with various insurance providers can receive the dental care they need without worrying about coverage limitations.

In addition to accepting multiple insurance plans, Affinity Dental Queen Creek remains committed to delivering comprehensive dental services tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient. From preventive care and routine cleanings to advanced procedures such as dental implants, the team is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal oral health and beautiful smiles.

“Whether you require a routine check-up or considering dental implants to restore your smile, our team is here to provide compassionate care and personalized treatment options,” added Dr. Wettstein. “We believe that everyone deserves access to exceptional dental care, and our expanded insurance coverage options further reinforce our commitment to serving the Queen Creek community.”

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about the accepted dental insurance plans at Affinity Dental Queen Creek are encouraged to contact the office directly.

About Us: Affinity Dental Queen Creek is a trusted dental practice located in Queen Creek, Arizona, specializing in comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, the experienced team at Affinity Dental is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Services offered include preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, dental implants, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Address: 21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 130, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Phone Number: (480) 882-2300

Email: office@affinitydentalaz.com

Website: https://affinitydentalaz.com/