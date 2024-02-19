Recliners India Achieves Milestone Installation of Luxurious Recliner Multiplex Seats at Maison Inox, Jio World Plaza, BKC

New Delhi, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — On a momentous occasion for Recliners India, the leading cinema recliner chair manufacturing company, we are delighted to announce the successful installation of the world’s most luxurious recliner multiplex seats at Maison Inox, the latest cinematic venture by PVR Inox. This significant feat marks a proud accomplishment for Recliners India as we continue to redefine the movie-watching experience with our state-of-the-art recliner chairs.

Maison Inox, located at the prestigious Jio World Plaza within the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Mumbai, Maharashtra, has quickly become a cinematic haven, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury and entertainment. This latest addition to Mumbai’s cinematic landscape promises patrons an extraordinary cinematic journey.

At the heart of Maison Inox are the meticulously designed Cinema Recliner Seats, featuring the most technologically advanced functions, ergonomics, and supreme comfort exclusively provided by Recliners India. These super luxurious VIP Recliner seats offer a triple motor function, wireless and USB C-type charging, a unique Touch Panel with an integrated waiter call system, and a reading light. The development and styling of the seat took nearly 36 months. It incorporates veneered arm tops with premium leather arm rests, a laser-cut metal grid over back-lit onyx arms, flowing water stitch art in leather, and a macasar-finished swivel table. Our cutting-edge recliner chairs are crafted to perfection, ensuring unparalleled comfort and a cinematic experience like never before. With Maison Inox, Recliners India takes pride in contributing to the creation of an ambience that combines opulence with technology to offer movie enthusiasts an immersive escape into the world of entertainment.

One of the distinguishing features of Maison Inox is the introduction of the first cinema bar and lounge in Mumbai, named Gatsby’s. This exclusive space redefines the pre- and post-movie experience, providing patrons with a stylish environment to relax and unwind. Gatsby’s boasts a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall cinematic journey.

Recliners India’s commitment to quality and innovation has played a pivotal role in Maison Inox’s success. Our recliner multiplex seats are not just a comfortable seating option; they are a statement of luxury that complements the upscale atmosphere of Maison Inox. The seamless integration of our recliners into the cinema’s design enhances the overall aesthetics and ensures a cohesive and visually appealing environment for movie goers.

Speaking about this momentous achievement, Neeraj Bansal, Founder & CEO at Recliners India, expressed, We are thrilled to be a part of Maison Inox’s journey in redefining the cinema experience. Our installation of the world’s most advanced and luxurious cinema recliner multiplex seats at this iconic location is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled comfort and luxury. We believe that the fusion of technology and opulence in Maison Inox perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of the cinema seating experience.

As Maison Inox becomes a beacon of cinematic excellence in Mumbai, Recliners India looks forward to continuing its mission of elevating the movie-watching experience across the world. Our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are excited to be at the forefront of shaping the future of cinema seating. We shall continue to increase our over-90 per cent market share in the luxury cinema segment.

