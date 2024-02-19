Review of MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA, Invitation Extended to TOKYO Edition

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — From January 17th (Wednesday) to January 19th (Friday), MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA showcased groundbreaking innovations and solutions from participating healthcare and elderly care importers and exhibitors, presenting high-standard healthcare products at INTEX, Osaka, Japan.

As a comprehensive exhibition located in Osaka, the heart of Japan’s healthcare sector, MEDICAL JAPAN served as a focal point for the Asian healthcare market. The expansive show floor delivered an unparalleled experience for the medical, elderly care, and pharmacy industries.

Visitors from across the globe found immense value in exploring and engaging with the diverse array of products and technologies available at the event. Bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, developers, and suppliers, the gathering fostered meaningful business relationships and collaborations.

Moreover, there are conference sessions led by esteemed industry figures that provided attendees with fresh perspectives and invaluable insights. Among the highlights was an in-depth discussion on the distinctive Japanese approach to nursing and elderly care. Additionally, topics such as Utilization of Generative AI in the Pharmacy and Healthcare Fields, Challenges and Future Prospects for Online Medical Treatment, and Preventing Frailty in the Era of 100-Year Lifespans, resonated strongly among participants.

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., MEDICAL JAPAN continues to thrive as it announces another edition this year, the MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO, happening on October 9–11 at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

Poised as a larger edition, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO will once again showcase the latest products and technologies, offer essential networking opportunities, and shed light on captivating developments in the medical, elderly care, and healthcare fields to enhance people’s industry knowledge.

True to its mission of serving as the premier gateway to the Japanese and Asian healthcare markets, the exhibition anticipates welcoming 18,000 visitors and 700 exhibitors from 20 countries. This robust participation aims to foster invaluable business connections and collaborations, further solidifying MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO’s reputation as a cornerstone event in the healthcare industry.

Access to MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO unlocks entry to six dynamic sub-shows: Hospital Expo, Clinics Expo, Elderly Care & Welfare Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo, Infection Prevention Expo, and Japan Wellness & Health Expo. Excitingly, this edition will introduce seven new fairs nestled within these sub-shows: Aesthetic Medicine Fair, Health Foods & Supplements Fair, Dental/Oral Care Fair, Nursing Fair, Sleep Fair, Work Style Reform for Doctors Fair, and Patient Acquisition Marketing Fair.

This diverse range of sub-shows will empower exhibitors to strategically align their products with the most relevant expo while also facilitating visitors to swiftly discover the precise solutions they seek.

RX Japan Ltd. extends a warm invitation to MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO. This edition of MEDICAL JAPAN is now open for more exhibitors, offering the opportunity to connect with key players in both the Japanese and Asian markets.

For more information, visit https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.