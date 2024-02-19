Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi has been Offering ICU Facilitated Medical Jets

Delhi, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who are too critical need the comfort of a hospital bed while traveling from one place to another in search of advanced treatment and that is available only in an air ambulance that operates with the guarantee of reaching the healthcare facility on time and with safety. For ensuring patients don’t have to travel without any complications Angel Air Ambulance is delivering Air Ambulance Service in Delhi with the advantages of life support facilities that turn out to be in the favor of the patients while relocating them to and from the selected choice of medical center.

With a dedicated case managing staff, we promise to compose the relocation mission without causing any trauma or difficulties to the patients at the time of transportation. We have a long-running history of delivering case-specific medical evacuation services that suit your underlying medical condition and always tend to be simple during the evacuation mission while the ailing individuals are in transit. With our dedicated service we at Air Ambulance from Delhi can handle any kind of medical transportation service that is beneficial for the patients in times of emergency.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Committed to the Service of Relocating Patients Safely

Patients who are too critical and need to be shifted via emergency transport should opt for Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna as we have the capability of delivering emergency, non-emergency domestic, and international air medical transportation missions. We have to date organized plenty of successful neonatal, geriatric, pediatric, and obstetric patient transfers that allow our service to be delivered as per the underlying requirements of the ailing individuals.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Patna was requested to compose an air ambulance transfer for a neonatal patient who was merely 6 months old and needed to be shifted to intensive care facilities. We made arrangements for a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) inside the air ambulance and incorporated all the essential medical equipment so that the journey didn’t seem risky or complicated at any point. We also made extra room for the parents of the toddler so that they can be stress-free about their child’s health. We ensured the availability of a neonatal specialist to care for the health and necessities of the patient and offered close monitoring at regular intervals. The journey turned out to be successful and the neonatal transfer was completed without causing any difficulties on the way.