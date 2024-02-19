EmpexWatertoys® Makes Waves Again with Cutting-Edge Water Play Solutions

EmpexWatertoys®, a renowned leader in the aquatic recreation industry, reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge water play solutions. The company, known for its expertise in designing and manufacturing dynamic splash pads, remains at the forefront of creating immersive water experiences for all ages.

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — EmpexWatertoys® has long been synonymous with creativity and quality in the water play industry. Their splash pads, which seamlessly blend innovation with safety, have become a staple in resorts, and recreational spaces globally. These interactive water features are expertly crafted to captivate users with engaging designs, promoting a sense of excitement and playfulness.

With a diverse range of splash pad options, EmpexWatertoys® ensures that each installation is tailor-made to suit the specific needs and preferences of its clients. From vibrant aquatic themes to customizable water jets, their designs cater to various environments, guaranteeing a unique and enjoyable experience for everyone.

A spokesperson from EmpexWatertoys® stated, “We take pride in our role as pioneers in the water play industry. Our splash pads not only bring joy to users but also adhere to the highest safety standards. As we continue to evolve, our commitment to delivering innovative and memorable water play solutions remains unwavering.”

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2