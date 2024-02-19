110 Dental & Orthodontics Expands Their Services to South Tyler and Flint, TX, Offering Comprehensive Dentistry Solutions

Whitehouse, TX, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — 110 Dental & Orthodontics is a known name for delivering comprehensive dental care services in Whitehouse, TX. The dental office is delighted to announce its expansion in South Tyler and Flint, TX. Led by Dr. Alan Anderson, this dental practice is on a mission to provide top-tier dental care. From general to cosmetic and emergency dentistry services, Dr. Anderson wants his patients to get nothing but the best.

With a commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction, 110 Dental & Orthodontics aims to serve as a trusted partner in achieving optimal oral health for individuals and families in South Tyler and Flint. So, if you’re in South Tyler or Flint, TX, rest assured that the dental office will help you with all your dental care needs.

Dr. Trevor Wortley shared his thought that “As a responsible dental practice, we’re committed to providing exceptional care to our patients. With a foundation in Health Promotion and Education, followed by rigorous training at Oregon Health & Science University, I bring a unique blend of expertise to my practice. Utilizing professional photography, I meticulously evaluate treatment options and collaborate closely with both patients and lab technicians to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

“My experience with the latest dental technology, combined with time-tested methods, ensures that my patients receive the highest standard of care. I am thrilled to be a part of our expansion of dentistry services to South Tyler and Flint locations, furthering my mission to deliver excellence in dental care to the community.”

General dentistry services at 110 Dental & Orthodontics include routine exams, cleanings, and preventive treatments. They’re further aimed at maintaining oral health and help in preventing dental issues. Additionally, the dental practice provides restorative procedures like fillings and bridges for restoring the functionality and aesthetics of your smile.

Dr. Alan Anderson and Dr. Sandra Hernandez added, “By expanding our dental practice in the vibrant community of South Tyler and Flint, we’re more than just reaching new horizons. We’re all about extending our commitment to exceptional care.”

Understanding the importance of a confident smile, 110 Dental & Orthodontics offers cosmetic dentistry solutions tailored to enhance the appearance of teeth and gums. From teeth whitening and veneers to orthodontic treatments like Invisalign, patients can achieve the smile they desire under the expert guidance of Dr. Alan Anderson and his team.

If you’re seeking high-quality dental care in South Tyler and Flint, TX, 110 Dental & Orthodontics invites you to experience exceptional dentistry in a warm and welcoming environment.

Contact Information

110 Dental & Orthodontics of Whitehouse

308 TX-110, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Phone Number: (903) 328-6577

Email Address: 110dental@mb2dental.com