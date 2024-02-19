https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-joins-aws-isv-accelerate-program/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software testing and visibility solutions, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

“By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, SmartBear is able to streamline our ability to deliver industry-leading software developer solutions to AWS customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace,” said Sean McGinn, SVP Global Indirect Sales and Worldwide Partners at SmartBear. “This collaboration will serve to strengthen our existing position with AWS and open up new avenues for growth and customer engagement.”

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. SmartBear participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes customers have achieved across industry verticals. This rigorous process is enabling SmartBear to deliver turn-key developer visibility solutions for AWS customers.

Since launching SwaggerHub, the popular API design and documentation tool, in the AWS Marketplace last year, SmartBear has consistently delivered outstanding results for customers.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, SmartBear is able to better meet customers’ needs across the software development lifecycle with end-to-end API management, bringing combined solutions to the market with a streamlined sales experience. SmartBear now has access to co-selling support and benefits, connecting with AWS field sellers globally, reaching millions of active AWS customers.

For more information, visit: https://smartbear.com/partners/aws-partnership/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com