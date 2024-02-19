Innovative Pediatric Dental Care At Crabapple Alpharetta

Alpharetta, GA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is setting a solid foundation for healthy smiles in young patients with innovative dental care. Parents can now leave their children’s oral health concerns to the pediatric dentist in Alpharetta, GA.

The practice is thrilled to announce pediatric dental services catering to the unique needs of kids in the community. Led by Dr. Michelle Peart and Dr. Javid Yavari, they offer many treatments to ensure optimal oral health for children.

From pediatric dental emergencies to dental extractions and restorations, Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics offers a holistic approach to pediatric dentistry. The dentists here focus on preventive measures such as fluoride treatments and sealants to protect teeth from decay and cavities.

In addition to routine dental services, the office is a reliable destination for children with orthodontic needs to get space maintainers. Wearing these appliances ensures proper tooth alignment and development. Parents of kids with special needs can also approach the dentists here for oral care services.

Dr. Peart, the leading Alpharetta dentist, states, “Our pediatric dentistry services are designed keeping your kid’s dental needs in mind. From routine oral care to preventive procedures, we incorporate innovative technologies and techniques for lasting oral health in young patients.”

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is a trusted dental and orthodontic practice for complete oral care. Under the supervision of Dr. Michelle Peart and Dr. Javid Yavari, the practice offers advanced dental treatments to young patients. They also cater to the orthodontic requirements of adults. Children of all ages can visit the pediatric dentist here for dental emergencies, sealants, fluoride, special needs dentistry, and more.

