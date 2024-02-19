Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry Set to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2028 with a Striking 5.1% CAGR | FMI

The Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry is poised to witness substantial growth, projecting a worth of US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2028, according to the latest market insights from Future Market Insights Inc. This significant surge is attributed to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% expected from 2022 to 2028.

As the healthcare landscape evolves, dialysis remains a preferred and effective treatment for chronic kidney diseases (CKD), particularly among the aging population. The demand for reusable dialysis equipment is on the rise, driving the market for dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates.

The Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Industry is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2022, showcasing the sector’s resilience and adaptability. Over the next six years, the industry is poised to experience a transformative growth trajectory, reaching the US$ 1.6 billion milestone.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9272

North America Continues to Mark the Most Significant Position in the Market

According to the report, rising instances of renal disorders, such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), are among the key factors spurring the growth of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market. Dialysis, being the most accessible treatment for kidney diseases, will thus continue to add to the overall importance of reusable dialysis equipment. This, in turn, will create favorable grounds for the adoption of Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry.

In 2015, it was estimated by the National Kidney Foundation in the US that approximately 468,000 ESRD patients were reported to be on dialysis in the US alone. North America will thus continue to be a prominent region in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry, followed by South Asia. In 2018, North America accounted for a revenue share of around 24% in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry, backed by a robust healthcare infrastructure.

India, Sri Lanka, and, Thailand on the other side are likely to emerge as potential countries brimming with prime opportunities for the companies operating in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry.

According to the report, the introduction of technologically advanced medical equipment aligned with the evolving healthcare models is further expected to boost the growth of the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry. dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates enable automated cleaning and reprocessing of the dialysis units, unlike the traditional re-usable systems that require manual handling.

Reach Out to Our Analyst For Your Queries

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9272

As per the research study, dialyzer reprocessing machines provide immense scope for direct handling of dialysis systems using automated digital reprocessors, which is an added advantage boosting the popularity of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates over conventional systems.

Key Segments Of Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines And Concentrates Industry Survey

Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry by Product Type:

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines

Haemodialysis Concentrates Acetic Acid Concentrates Citric Acid Concentrates Bicarbonates Based Concentrates Calcium Free Concentrates Potassium Concentrates

Bicarbonate Cartridges

Cold Sterilants and Hot Disinfectants

Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry by End User:

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Hospitals

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Dialysis Centres

Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry by Region:

North America Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Latin America Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Europe Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

East Asia Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

South Asia & Pacific Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9272

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube