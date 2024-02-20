Pharmacy Automation Market will achieve US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, backed by an 8.1% CAGR

In 2023, the global pharmacy automation market growth is expected to be valued US$ 5.6 billion. Companies in a variety of industries are starting to realize how revolutionary the healthcare industry might be. This establishes the foundation for significant expansion, since projections indicate that the market will exceed US$ 13.3 billion by 2033. The market’s outstanding potential over the next ten years is highlighted by the extraordinary CAGR of 8.1% that supports this growth trajectory.

This growth is attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing need to improve patient safety and efficiency in pharmacies.

Pharmacy automation can help to improve the accuracy and efficiency of medication dispensing and packaging, as well as reduce the risk of medication errors. They can also help to free up pharmacists’ time so that they can focus on providing more patient-centered care.

Key Takeaways:

The global pharmacy automation market is expected to grow from US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The key drivers of the market growth include the rising demand for medication safety, operational efficiency, and technological advancements.

The market is segmented by type into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated medication compounding systems, and others. The automated medication dispensing systems segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market is also segmented by application into inpatient pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. The outpatient pharmacy segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for pharmacy automation during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Regional Outlook:

North America: The North American pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of key players, the high adoption of advanced technologies, and the increasing demand for medication safety and operational efficiency.

The European pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records and the growing awareness of the benefits of pharmacy automation. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing geriatric population, the rising number of prescriptions, and the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Other Key Regions: The pharmacy automation markets in South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to grow at a slower CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the limited availability of funds, the lack of awareness of the benefits of pharmacy automation, and the underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

Overall, the pharmacy automation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for medication safety, operational efficiency, and technological advancements.

Key Companies Profiled in the Pharmacy Automation Market:

Becton

Cerner Corporation

Parata Systems LLC

Yuyama Co. Ltd

PerceptiMed Inc

McKesson Corporation

Capsa Solutions LLC

Omnicell Inc

Dickinson and Company

Arxium Inc

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holdings AG

Rxsafe LLC

Key Segments in the Pharmacy Automation Market:

By Product:

Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End-use Sector:

Inpatient Pharmacies Acute Care Settings Long Term Care Facilities

Outpatient Pharmacies Outpatient/Fast Track Clinics Hospital Retail Settings

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization and Mail Order Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

