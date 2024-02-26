Energy Drinks Market Surges to US$ 125,001.16 Million by 2032 with 6.0% Growth: Insights and Projections | Future Market Insights

The global energy drink market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 69.8000 Million in 2022, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 125,001.16 Million by 2032.

The increasing popularity of energy drinks coupled with a wide variety of products offered in the market and a growing consumer base are factors that will presumably boost the market over the forecast period.

People are seeking quick fixes to overcome defects and improve performance, which has resulted in a significant surge in the market for energy drinks. Energy drinks are becoming more popular as people’s lives get busier and they prioritise their health. Innovative product designs and effective marketing techniques that meet a wide range of consumer expectations are driving market expansion.

The energy drink market is being pushed by a large consumer base of all ages, as well as an increasing emphasis on health and wellness. While sports energy drinks are popular among e-sports professionals and gamers, traditional energy drinks that are offered to customers honestly and simply are gaining favour among health enthusiasts. Demand for energy drinks is mostly driven by consumers’ “interest for more” – their desire to try new things and experience a variety of drinking sensations.

“Growing adoption of energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol in the West and increasing health consciousness all over the world is expected to augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Western Europe and the U.S. will continue to dominate the energy drinks market through 2032.

Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast period.

Rising e-commerce for non-alcoholic beverages is mainly driven by Gen-Z and millennials.

Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty and convenience stores are eminent sales channels.

Health and fitness trends spur the market demand through 2032.

Caffeine, sugar, B vitamins, and amino acids formulate energy drinks.

Acquisitions and joint ventures to be executed by renowned manufacturers in emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods Inc., the Gatorade Company, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Red Bull GmbH, Nestlé S.A., Carlsberg A/S, NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o, Kabisa B.V., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Asia Brewery Incorporated, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Dali foods group, LT Group Inc, Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Co Ltd, and others are some of the key manufacturers of energy drinks that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global energy drinks market are employing strategic merger and acquisition tactics to expand their market presence. They are also investing in joint ventures to enter or reinforce their position in emerging markets.

More Insights into the Energy Drinks Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global energy drinks market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (caffeinated beverage, de-caffeinated beverage), format (shots, powder, ready-to-drink), flavor (unflavored, flavored (citrus, berries, mocha, pomegranate, apple, mint, cola, watermelon, chocolate, blends (mix), others), categories (natural energy drinks, sports drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, non-carbonated packaged drinks), nature (organic, conventional), distribution channel (B2B, B2C (store-based retailing, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience store, mom and pop stores, discount stores, specialty stores, independent small groceries, online retail) and region.

Energy Drinks Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest reports by FMI, the U.S. and Western Europe will continue to lead the market growth. Rising popularity of energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol is responsible for this market growth. Europe is predicted to dominate the market for much of the forecast period owing to rising health concerns over lifestyle diseases like obesity. Concerns over obesity has led to a shift in consumer preference; resulting in market domination of calorie-free, zero sugar natural energy drinks or non-alcoholic diet drinks in this region

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for energy drinks. Sports, performance and energy drinks are manufactured in this region with the help of herbal ingredients, minerals, vitamins, amino acids or raw fruits and vegetables. The health benefits associated with functional beverages is driving the consumer growth in this region.

The global energy drinks market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers –

By Product Type:

Caffeinated Beverage

De-caffeinated Beverage

By Format:

Shots

powder

Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

By Flavor:

Unflavored

Flavored

By Categories:

Natural Energy Drink

Sports Drink

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Functional beverages

Non-carbonated packaged drinks

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

