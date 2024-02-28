Global Patient Transportation Industry Poised for Steady Growth, Forecasts US$35.1 Billion Market by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR | FMI

The Global Patient Transportation Industry is on a trajectory of significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 19.7 million in 2022. A comprehensive highlighting of key insights into the market dynamics reveals that the sector is expected to experience a remarkable 5.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the coming decade.

The driving force behind this impressive growth is the escalating investments in the healthcare sector worldwide. Governments and private entities alike are channeling substantial resources into healthcare infrastructure, contributing to the increased demand for patient transportation services. As healthcare accessibility continues to improve globally, the patient transportation market is poised to benefit substantially.

Request Sample Copy of Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14627

Because of efficiency in the management of critical care and long-term care patients in mobility, positioning, and transfer, sales in the market are expected to grow. Apart from that, chronically ill patients are given alternatives for transportation to and from medical facilities. These instances are provisional, based on reimbursements for patient transportation equipment capabilities, as determined by the patient’s insurance coverage, or government-funded initiatives.

The market for patient transportation is likely to gain traction, especially with the high prevalence of chronic diseases, high volumes of trauma-related cases, and disabilities. In cases where bariatric and diabetic patients require caregiver assistance for mobility, patient transportation solutions assist.

To offer a diverse product range, manufacturers in the patient transportation market are developing products that are engineered as per disease indication. Key competitors have maintained a leading position in the market by integrating smart technologies into existing product offerings.

Several firms are also promoting equipment sales through integration and collaboration with medical service providers, such as hospitals, which in turn is expected to boost sales in the market over the forecast period.

“Rising availability of indication-specific patient transportation solutions, along with the integration of connective technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT in beds and chairs will push sales in the market in the forthcoming years,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Ask An Analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/14627

Global Patient Transportation Industry Key Takeaways:

Based on application, non-emergency transportation held about 47.4% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

In terms of end users, the hospital segment accounted for 45.9% of the total market share in 2021.

Sales in the U.S. patient transportation market are projected to increase at a 6.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Germany will witness high demand for patient transportation solutions, rising at a 6% CAGR through 2032.

China will continue dominating the East Asia patient transportation market, with sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Patient Transportation Industry Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global patient transportation market are improving their product portfolios by incorporating breakthrough technologies for comprehensive patient care throughout the transportation process. In addition to this, the newly developed products can be personalized for use in response to certain disease-related events. For instance:

Stryker launched the industry’s first linked ambulance cot in March 2022, building on the success of its predecessor, the Power-PRO 2 powered ambulance cot. Greater maneuverability, improved safety, and connectivity tools are all part of the new development, which will help to mitigate time and cost constraints.

In December 2021, Vendlet launched a new powered patient turning aid.

Global Patient Transportation Industry Key Players :

Envision Healthcare

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Acadian Ambulance Service

BVG India Limited

America Patient Transport Services, Inc

Falck Denmark A/S

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Medivic Aviation

Report Customization available

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14627

Segmentation Covered in Global Patient Transportation Industry Analysis

By Transport Vehicle:

Ground Ambulance

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

By Emergency Services Type:

Emergency Services

Non-emergency Services

By Equipment Type:

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Patient Transport Services

Basic Life Support (BLS) Patient Transport Services

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global patient transportation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the patient transportation market segment based on application (emergency, non-emergency (mental health transport, intensive care patient transport, others), non-medical transportation (medical repatriation services, event covers, and others)), and end-user (hospitals, medical centers, retirement communities, hospice care facilities, private paying customers, and nursing care facilities) across seven key regions of the world.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube