Global Dental Plaster Industry Towards a Projected US$ 238.6 Million Valuation by 2032, Fueled by 5.4% Annual Growth | According to FMI Analysis

The Global Dental Plaster Industry is on the brink of a substantial growth phase, with projections indicating a surge from its 2022 valuation of US$ 140.8 million to an anticipated US$ 238.6 million by 2032. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The key driver of this upward trajectory is the noteworthy performance of Enhanced Stone Plaster (Type IV), which is anticipated to lead the market in 2021 with a dominant market share of approximately 30.7%. This surge can be attributed to the widespread adoption and versatile applications of Enhanced Stone Plaster in dental cast goods, marking a significant shift in market dynamics.

Replacing missing teeth with implants can aid with improvements in chewing better. Dental implants are widely used in this case, as they do not interfere with the original tooth tissue, and are non-invasive in case of external bridgework. The dental stone plasters are used to design the dentition mold for proper diagnosis and designing of a customized implant.

As the demand to look aesthetically perfect in all aspects is rising by the hour, the demand for dental implants is also rising since they are designed to look, feel, and function like natural teeth. This factor will propel the sales of the Global Dental Plaster Industry in the forecast period.

The Global Dental Plaster Industry is reliant on the rise in the metrics for dental treatments among the geriatric population group, the growing preference for dental implants, the surge in the popularity of cosmetic dentistry, and the use of gypsum in dental plasters.

Key Takeaways from Global Dental Plaster Industry Study

By product, improved stone plaster (type IV) held the highest market value share of 7% in the year 2021.

in the year 2021. Dental clinics accounted for the largest market share of 2% by end-user segment in 2021 in the dental plaster market.

by end-user segment in 2021 in the dental plaster market. Dental clinics have the maximum adoption of dental consumables like implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials and many more.

North America is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 5% at the end of the forecast period owing to the large patient pool with oral diseases, and an increase in dental procedures in the region.

Global Dental Plaster Industry Competition

Top players in the Global Dental Plaster Industry are adopting strategies of launching new products with technological advancements to increase their customer base in traditional and non-traditional markets. With a fragmented market space, there exists intensive competition among the local players as well as the established international companies.

Some key developments in the Global Dental Plaster Industry include:

In April 2019, 3M Science launched “3M Filtek Universal restorative”. This product makes use of nano-fillers to produce an accurate nanocomposite.

Heraeus Kulzer introduced “Delera”, a new tooth line for everyday use in February 2019. The popular tooth line is part of Kulzer’s extensive artificial tooth line, which is led by the Pala Premium line.

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The Global Dental Plaster Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the dental plaster market segment based on product– (impression plaster (type I), modeling plaster (type II), stone hard plaster (type III), improved stone plaster (type IV), high-strength plaster (type V)), by end-user (hospitals, dental clinics, academic institutes, others) across seven major regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Dental Plaster Industry Research

By Product:

Impression Plaster (Type I)

Modelling plaster (Type II)

Stone Hard Plaster (Type III)

Improved stone Plaster (Type IV)

High-strength plaster (Type V)

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

