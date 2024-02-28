Global Commercial Griddle Market Poised for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 834.2 Million by 2033 with 4.7% CAGR

The global commercial griddle market demonstrates a promising trajectory, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast duration. Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates a notable progression for this flourishing market, with a significant valuation of US$ 525.8 million in 2023, poised to rise to an impressive US$ 834.2 million by 2033. FMI’s retrospective analysis indicates a consistent growth pattern, starting from US$ 496.0 million during the base year and maintaining a CAGR of 3.7%.

Crafted from resilient metal, commercial griddles feature expansive, flat cooking surfaces, making them ideal for preparing large quantities of food in a single session. These versatile appliances have firmly established themselves as culinary essentials, particularly in restaurant settings, where they play a pivotal role in creating a diverse range of delightful dishes.

The contemporary landscape of food service consumption is marked by an augmented pursuit of convenience and a diverse gastronomic experience. Consequently, this paradigm shift propels the growth trajectory of the commercial griddle and flat-top grill market. Notably, the market is poised to experience heightened demand for pioneering products, such as electric flat-top grills and griddles. This momentum is projected to sustain and gain momentum in the forthcoming period, thus inciting an increased surge in the demand for these specialized cooking appliances.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global market for commercial griddles & flat top grills was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2022

By end-user, full-service restaurants will account for 55% of commercial griddles & flat top grills usage in 2023

By distribution channel, specialty stores account for over 1/5th of all commercial griddles & flat-top grills sales

North America is expected to be a significant growth hotspot, with an expected CAGR of 4.8%

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a credible revenue share in the market, amounting to 35%

“Stainless steel grills are becoming increasingly popular due to their long lifespan, cost-effectiveness, and increasing demand for premium products for outdoor and home cooking activities in the future,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

With product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers imminent, several companies are expected to prioritize research and innovation. Key players in the commercial griddles & flat top grills market are Welbilt Inc., The Middleby Corporation., Fujimak Corp., SIMCO Group, The Vollrath Co., Avantco Equipment, AB Electrolux, Standex International Corp., Equipex, Blaze Grills, Americarange, Secura and others.

In February 2023, Traeger Inc., the leader in wood-pellet grill technology, announced the launch of the new Flatrock Grill, which expands its outdoor cooking experience. Adaptable to any cooking method and a variety of cooking practices, the Flatrock Grill is the newest standard in the expanding griddle cookware category, bringing new flavor possibilities to customers with premium, innovative designs.

An Asian fusion restaurant, Flat Top Grill, will open in December at 2795 Katy Freeway, in Houston’s Lower Heights District. The Lower Heights District (located between Studemont and Sawyer) will be the first location outside the Midwest for Gulf Coast Commercial Group’s brand.

Market Segments Covered:

By Griddle Type:

Single Sided Griddle

A Built-in Unit

Part of a Range or Cooking Center

Freestanding Unit

Double Sided Griddle

By Top Plate Type:

Flat

Ribbed

Mixed

By Plate Material:

Chrome Steel

Aluminium

Ceramic Glass

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By End-User:

Full-service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Trucks

Cafeterias

Bars and Clubs

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

