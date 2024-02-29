Acidity Regulator Market Forecasted to Hit US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033 with an 8.6% CAGR Growth

The global acidity regulator market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a valuation of US$ 7.6 billion in 2023 and a potential surge to US$ 17.4 billion by 2033, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% throughout the forecast period. This anticipated expansion underscores increasing demand for acidity regulators across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as manufacturers prioritize product quality, shelf life extension, and regulatory compliance. Factors such as evolving consumer preferences, advancements in food preservation techniques, and the expanding processed food industry are likely to contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

The market is driven by the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry, particularly in emerging economies, as manufacturers cater to increasing consumer demands. Stringent food safety regulations globally have also spurred the use of acidity regulators, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the increasing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, catering to consumers’ hectic lifestyles, contributes to market expansion.

The market is experiencing growth due to the rising adoption of acidity regulators in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for clean-label products, and rapid technological advancements in production techniques. Additionally, factors like the exploration of new applications, diverse product options, and the expansion of international food trade are further driving market growth.

The demand for acidity regulators has risen due to customers’ acceptance of ready-to-drink beverages and canned foods. Growing disposable income and time limitations have led to an increased appetite for packaged foods globally. Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook dishes are particularly popular among young consumers, presenting a growing market opportunity. The usage of acidity regulators in processed, dry, and frozen foods is likely to further boost market growth.

A recent trend is the preference shift from synthetic to organic food additives, like herbal extracts. Developed nations show higher growth in the market for organic shelf-life stabilizers compared to synthetic additives. Consumers perceive organic additives as healthier and safer, leading to increased popularity and opportunities for the acidity regulator market.

Key Takeaways

The demand for acidity regulator in Asia Pacific is projected to rise with a promising CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

By type, citric acid is expected to remain high in demand while growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

By application, beverage segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for processed foods and beverages is expected to drive the demand for acidity regulators during the forecast period,” comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market for acidity regulator is characterized by extreme competition, as key industry players are making significant investments to improve their manufacturing capabilities.

Some recent developments in the acidity regulator market are:

In February 2023, Corbion expanded its cooperation with Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in specialty chemicals and food ingredients industries, to distribute Corbion products in Malaysia and Singapore.

In April 2022, Bartek Ingredients announced the construction of the world’s largest production factory for malic and food-grade fumaric acid, which is currently under development.

On July 12, 2023, Cargill and John Deere announced a collaborative effort to enhance the digital and in-field experience for farmers using John Deere technology and participating in the Cargill RegenConnect® program.

In May 2023, Cargill’s salt business entered into an agreement with CIECH Group, a prominent supplier of evaporated salt products.

Key Companies Profiled

American Tartaric Products

Fuerst Day Lawson

Archer Daniels Midland

FBC Industries Inc.

Parry Enterprises India

Chemelco International

Cargill Inc.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co. Ltd

Key Segments Profiled in the Acidity Regulator Market

By Types:

Acetic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Maleic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

By Application:

Beverages

Sauces, Condiments, and Dressings

Processed Food

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

