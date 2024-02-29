Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Forecasts Reaching US$ 465.5 Million by 2032

The global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market is expected to secure a market value worth US$ 465 Million by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the time period.

The growth of the market can be accredited to the increasing importance of enzymes in bread making to provide various features such as; color texture, dough improvement, and softness.

Another key driver expected in the near future is a rise in demand from bakery manufacturers for enzymes to stimulate yeast and give better texture during final product formulation.

Alpha-amylase enzyme is also gaining popularity in the chemical industry due to its use as a catalyst in biofuels. Detergent manufacturing is predicted to expand significantly in order to boost product yield and minimise lead times.

Furthermore, there is a huge market opportunity due to the growing interest in baking enzymes made from plants, such as alpha-amylase. For instance, in June 2021, the Kellogg Company subsidiary RXBAR introduced its first plant-based snack in the tastes of peanut butter and chocolate chips. These actions should provide opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

On the contrary, health concerns connected with bakery product use are expected to be the most major factor impeding market expansion in the next years. Furthermore, increased demand for alternative protein hydrolysis enzymes such as xylanase, lipase, and others is expected to impede market expansion during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Bacteria-based alpha-amylase baking enzymes to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

By application, bread manufacturing to comprise maximum usage, documenting a CAGR of 3.6%

Market in the U.S to value US$ 162.4 Million by 2032

K market to expand at a CAGR of 3% in the assessment period

Market in Japan to garner US$ 27 Million during the forecast period

“Rising consumption of bakery products as well as the quest to include ingredients which are consumer health friendly and cost effective are collectively leading to expansion of the market for alpha-amylase baking products market,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market include

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S DuPont

Puratos Group N.V. and Specialty Enzymes.

Recent key developments in the market are:

In May 2022, Winni Cakes, India’s leading online gifting platform and bakery chain, announced the opening of the first baking institute in Panchkula that has world resources, educators, and a modern bakery set up to train the young fellows.

In May 2022, B&M, a European Value Retail S.A.., announced the launch of the banana-flavored Jammie Dodger biscuit range.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (fungi, bacteria and plant-based) and application (bread, cookies & biscuits, desserts and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Key Segments Profiled in the Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Study

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Source:

Fungi-based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes

Bacteria-based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes Maltogenic G4 Others

Plant-Based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Application:

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Bread

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Cookies & Biscuits

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Desserts

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Other Applications

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Region:

North America Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market

Europe Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market

Asia Pacific Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market

Middle East & Africa Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market

Latin America Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market

