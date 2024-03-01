Navigating the Future: Opportunities and Challenges in the Food Packaging Industry

Food Packaging Industry Data Book – Flexible Food Packaging, Fresh Food Packaging, Food Container and Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Food Packaging Industry was estimated at USD 346.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s food packaging industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Food Packaging Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Flexible Food Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Flexible Food Packaging Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. Flexible food packaging combines the benefits of paper, aluminium foil, and plastic without impacting the barrier protection properties, printability, ease of use, and durability of packaging products. This packaging also keeps the freshness of packaged products intact. Some examples of flexible food packaging products are chip bags, protein bar wrappers, juice pouches, and granola pouches.

The flexible segment of the food packaging market is growing significantly worldwide. According to a report titled ‘Flexible Packaging Facts & Figures’ released by the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), it was the second-largest segment of the packaging market in the U.S. as of August 2021. Increasing demand for flexible packaging products for packing food products owing to their cost effectiveness, lightweight, etc. is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment of the market.

Ongoing technological advancements in flexible packaging in the form of improving moisture and freshness retention properties are expected to fuel the demand for flexible packaging products across the world in the coming years. For instance, Fresh-Lock technology offers reclosable flexible packaging solutions with improved durability and slow oxidation when used with appropriate refrigeration and freezing conditions.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Food Packaging Industry Data Book – Flexible Food Packaging, Fresh Food Packaging, Food Container and Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Food Container Market Growth & Trends

The global Food Container Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is primarily driven by the enormous increase in global food output. The demand for convenient packaging that is easy to store, and carry, and enables immediate consumption of food is likely to rise. Thus, it is critical for food container manufacturers to stay up to the changing consumer tastes.

The rise in the number of employed women, the proportion of households consuming packaged goods, and a significant rise in double-income households are boosting the worldwide industry for food containers’ future growth. The population growth in metropolitan areas and the growing number of single-person households are expected to drive the demand for food containers.

However, the market’s expansion would be constrained by the environmental impact of food storage container disposal in the forecast period. Moreover, food contamination as a result of the usage of lower-quality materials is another factor that is expected to hamper the target market’s expansion in the near future.

Go through the table of content of Food Packaging Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Food Packaging industry are:

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor plc

American Eagle Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation

Sigma Plastics Group

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter